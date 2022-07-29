Premiere: Modern Time Machines “Trigger Finger” Music Video

www.undertheradarmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Chance The Rapper talks mixtape anniversary, Ghana festival on 'Fallon'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chance The Rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reflect on his past decade as a professional musician. Chance, 29, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, went on Fallon Monday night to promote his new single "The Highs and the Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$, and spoke to the host about his many past appearances on the show.
Billboard
‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three Top 10 albums in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same day. The movie, directed...
Nuclear sky hotel not impossible, video creator says
Fantasy video showing a gigantic flying resort powered by nuclear engines may defy technology and physics, but creator Hashem Al Ghaili insists it could become reality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On This Day: George Strait Tops the Chart With ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her’ in 1986
George Strait topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Nobody in His Right Mind… The post On This Day: George Strait Tops the Chart With ‘Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her’ in 1986 appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0