Premiere: Modern Time Machines “Trigger Finger” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three Top 10 albums in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same day. The movie, directed...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO