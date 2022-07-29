WoW: Dragonflight Alpha Points To A Possible Time Skip For The MMO's Story

www.gamespot.com
Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2 - The Case For Wrath Of The Machine
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Diablo Immortal Player Paid To Win Too Much, Can No Longer Find PvP Matches
One Diablo Immortal player who spent thousands of dollars in order to "pay to win" at Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG can no longer matchmake with other players for the game's PvP battlegrounds. Diablo Immortal's pay-to-win mechanics have been well documented. Players can purchase legendary crests to not only get the...
Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle
Third Wild
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze
Royal Idiots
Kingdom Draw
Overwatch 2 $45 Microtransactions Were Randomized For Survey, Blizzard Says
A recent Overwatch 2 microtransaction survey asking players how likely they would be to purchase various pricey cosmetics is "not indicative of the final pricing," according to Blizzard. The survey, posted by Twitter user Portergauge, has caused a stir in the Overwatch community, as it asks players if they would...
Even After 8 Years, Destiny 2's Traveler Remains Its Biggest Mystery
"The Traveler will leave. The Traveler will fall. The Traveler is not the only one of its kind. The Hive are not the last ones to be chosen by the Traveler." A game of two truths and two lies played at the Altar of Reflection in Savathun's Throne World in Destiny 2 left us these clues about the Traveler, the giant orb-like machine that has been central to Bungie's game series since its very beginning. Eight years into Destiny's story, we're still left with more questions than answers about the Light and its traveling machine.
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Apex Legends' Skull Town Returns In Season 14 In Effort To Improve Kings Canyon's Map Health
Apex Legends Season 14 sees newcomer Vantage join the playable roster (though I'd rather see more of her mom), and the Apex Games returning to Kings Canyon. After suffering destruction at the hands of leviathans, Loba, and Mad Maggie, Apex Legends' original map is finally getting partially rebuilt in the new season, as the Syndicate constructs a new landmark in the southwestern portion. In the place where Skull Town once stood, you'll now find a familiar-looking town covered by a massive leviathan skull. It's called Relic.
Beaver Clicker
Live A Live: Prehistory Crafting Guide
Living in prehistory was tough. The Prehistory chapter of Live A Live is no different. The enemies descend on you in hordes, and farting on them only goes so far. However, this chapter has a unique mechanic that you can take advantage of to make things a bit easier for your hairy caveguy: Crafting. Enemies drop all kinds of loot, and special NPCs wandering the wastes can cram them together for you to make better items. While there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what gets dropped by whom, some of the recipes you can craft are definitely better than others, and knowing them ahead of time will give you a huge advantage.
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Colony Affinity Guide
In the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the world is split up into different Colonies, each one operating in its own area. Each Colony is run by a commander and has its own different needs and facilities. As you explore the world, you will find different Colonies and become associated with them. Here's how Colony Affinity works and how you can increase it.
Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Lineup Adds 7 Games
Xbox has unveiled the list of games coming to Game Pass during the first half of August. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out seven new games over the next two weeks, including two day-one releases and a massive AAA game that's available now. Leading the way...
