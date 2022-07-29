WoW: Dragonflight Alpha Points To A Possible Time Skip For The MMO's Story

Living in prehistory was tough. The Prehistory chapter of Live A Live is no different. The enemies descend on you in hordes, and farting on them only goes so far. However, this chapter has a unique mechanic that you can take advantage of to make things a bit easier for your hairy caveguy: Crafting. Enemies drop all kinds of loot, and special NPCs wandering the wastes can cram them together for you to make better items. While there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what gets dropped by whom, some of the recipes you can craft are definitely better than others, and knowing them ahead of time will give you a huge advantage.

