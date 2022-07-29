www.warrenrecord.com
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville
It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
wfmynews2.com
Governor's School Supply Drive, supporting students, teachers, public schools across NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor's School Supply Drive and encouraged people to donate supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. Teachers spend over $500 of their own money to get supplies for their classrooms. "While you're out shopping, consider...
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world
For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend.
ncwc.edu
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
At minimum wage, it takes 90 hours/week to afford 1 bedroom Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH – Triangle rent prices were among the highest in the nation last month, a new report from Apartment List finds. Meanwhile, renters are still feeling squeezed by a housing market where homes are hard to come by, whether for sale or rent. Durham ranks fifth and Raleigh ranks...
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
'Pandemic within a pandemic': New count finds Wake County homeless population has doubled since 2020
The number of homeless people in Wake County has nearly doubled since 2020, according to a new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Inside Durham's first micro-apartments
How many square feet do you need to live in? A recently opened Durham apartment is betting it can find dozens of people who can make do with around 400. Driving the news: Atlas Durham, located on top of an old used-car lot at 321 W. Corporation St., opened earlier this year and features 171 units — many around 360 to 500 square feet.
Virginia woman finds snake inside popcorn bag at grocery store
A Lunenburg County woman is still in shock Friday morning after she says a trip to the local grocery store Thursday turned into a nightmare.
North Carolina nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, police say
A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.
WRAL
In 24 hours, Kenly will lose its police chief and full time officers. What's next?
Kenly, N.C. — On Aug. 2, the town of Kenly will lose its police chief and all full-time officers. They turned in their resignation letters two weeks ago, leaving lingering questions as to what the town will do next and if it can operate without a police force all together.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Central Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Halifax, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Enfield, Whitakers and Tillery. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
