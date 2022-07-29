ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville

It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
JARRATT, VA
ncwc.edu

NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
point2homes.com

1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Axios

Inside Durham's first micro-apartments

How many square feet do you need to live in? A recently opened Durham apartment is betting it can find dozens of people who can make do with around 400. Driving the news: Atlas Durham, located on top of an old used-car lot at 321 W. Corporation St., opened earlier this year and features 171 units — many around 360 to 500 square feet.
DURHAM, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Central Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Halifax, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Enfield, Whitakers and Tillery. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

