California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Marion church hosts community yard sale
MARION — A community yard sale on Sunday gave people a chance to pick up some found treasures at a great price — and support worthwhile causes in the process. The yard sale, hosted by the First Congregational Church of Marion, had a parking lot full of vendors who, for $20 per table, could brave the summer heat and make money selling old books, odds and ends, and handmade crafts in an open air market.
Rochester prepares for community yard sale, sets more drop-off dates
ROCHESTER – To prepare for a yard sale, the Rochester Historical Society has announced dates to drop off items ahead of time. The dates are Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 30 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., and Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce Win $10,000 at our Summer Spectacular 10K Raffle Wednesday, August 10, 5pm-7:30pm Sea Crest Beach Hotel, 350 Quaker Road, North Falmouth
Join us for our annual Summer Spectacular 10K Raffle, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 5pm – 7:30pm at the beautiful Sea Crest Beach Hotel ballroom, 350 Quaker Road, North Falmouth. Experience a chance to win $10,000, $1,000 or $500. Plenty of door prizes include a pair of Adirondack chairs and a set of cornhole boards provided by the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School students.
Mattapoisett Library hosts compost information sessions
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Library will host an information session with Black Earth Compost on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the library and via Zoom. Representatives from the company will join virtually to present information about their initiative in the town. Interested residents can attend in person or virtually.
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marion antique store owner recognizes rich history of items
MARION — Always be careful before tossing away old paperwork. The item could bear the telltale signs of classic American writer Edgar Allen Poe, known for his mastery of the macabre. That’s what happened when Frank McNamee, owner of Marion Antique Auctions, visited a home in the area in...
David W. Patrick, 48
David W. Patrick (1974-2022) passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife Peth Perry of New Bedford, and his step father Michael Briggs of Wareham, his grandparents Evelyn and John Wager of Middleboro, grandfather Norman Belrose of Missouri, and grandparents Nancy and Charles Patrick of West Virginia.
Music from across the pond from the Marion Concert Band
MARION – The Marion Concert Band will continue its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 5. The program features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as the music of Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Beatles. There may even be an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC). The program is as follows:
Mattapoisett community serves up tennis tournament
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Community Tennis Association held its annual tennis doubles tournament this past Friday, July 30th at Old Rochester Regional High School. At the tournament, an award was presented to retiring president Wayne Miller for more than 15 years of meritorious service to MCTA by recently elected president, Ellen Foss. An exciting six-set mixed round robin doubles tournament followed. Participants came not only from Mattapoisett, but many surrounding towns such as Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Marion, New Bedford, and Wareham.
Southcoast Health named one of the best hospitals in Massachusetts
Southcoast Health — the hospital group that includes Tobey, St. Luke’s and Charlton Memorial — has been ranked #12 on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. “Earning a spot on this list is...
Local, state Democratic candidates speak with residents over breakfast
The future of the MBTA, a proposed horse-racing facility in Plymouth and concerns over recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court were all topics of discussion during a Democratic candidate forum breakfast on Sunday morning. The event, hosted by the Wareham Democratic Town Committee, attracted several local and state candidates...
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road
A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
