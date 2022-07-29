www.959theriver.com
Related
cwbchicago.com
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too
It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet police officers respond to a gas station on Jefferson Street Monday night after a stabbing victim was reported on the premises. It was at 7:46 p.m. officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim on the premises. Information gathered at the...
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
Teen arrested following video that shows him beaten by Oak Lawn police
Police said that they would not offer any further comment at this time.
Police identify man killed in Park Ridge 2-vehicle crash
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Park Ridge have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed in an early morning crash Sunday. Park Ridge police identified the deceased victim as Khochaba Malko. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge. Just before 2...
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville
One juvenile was ticketed for driving an ATV on city streets in Yorkville Saturday afternoon. The Yorkville Police Department says an officer saw two ATVs being driven on the pedestrian/bike path along Route 34 at around 3:40 Saturday. Police say the two drivers also drove on multiple city streets to avoid police.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Why was teen carrying loaded gun?
Last week, Perri Small, a friend and WVON-AM radio host, Facebooked me, asking what I thought of news reports of an Arab teenager who was beaten by Oak Lawn police?. She noted, sarcastically, I “have no compassion for Black boys.”. I had just heard of the incident, which took...
959theriver.com
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged from hospital
The GoFundMe has raised more than $1.7 million.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Rogers Park shooting on Sunday afternoon was also shot 3 weeks ago: source
Note: As of Monday morning, the victim had not been listed as a fatality by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Ald. Hadden’s post on Facebook continues to say the man died. We have emailed her office for clarification. A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
suburbanchicagoland.com
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
Comments / 1