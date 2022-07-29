ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition

CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee

Joliet police officers respond to a gas station on Jefferson Street Monday night after a stabbing victim was reported on the premises. It was at 7:46 p.m. officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim on the premises. Information gathered at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Robbery
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police identify man killed in Park Ridge 2-vehicle crash

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Park Ridge have released the name of a 50-year-old man killed in an early morning crash Sunday. Park Ridge police identified the deceased victim as Khochaba Malko. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge. Just before 2...
PARK RIDGE, IL
wjol.com

Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville

One juvenile was ticketed for driving an ATV on city streets in Yorkville Saturday afternoon. The Yorkville Police Department says an officer saw two ATVs being driven on the pedestrian/bike path along Route 34 at around 3:40 Saturday. Police say the two drivers also drove on multiple city streets to avoid police.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
OSWEGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Why was teen carrying loaded gun?

Last week, Perri Small, a friend and WVON-AM radio host, Facebooked me, asking what I thought of news reports of an Arab teenager who was beaten by Oak Lawn police?. She noted, sarcastically, I “have no compassion for Black boys.”. I had just heard of the incident, which took...
OAK LAWN, IL
959theriver.com

Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure

On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
suburbanchicagoland.com

Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road

Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy