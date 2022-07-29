New Bedford man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

www.abc6.com
Related
ABC6.com
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
GoLocalProv
Providence Man to Serve 14 years in State Prison for Role in “Worst Shooting in City’s History”
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his role in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence, and for possessing a ghost gun in a separate incident.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
GoLocalProv
Nurse at The Miriam Facing Firearms Charges After Bringing Gun to Hospital
A nurse at The Miriam Hospital in Providence is facing firearms charges after being arrested for bringing a gun — without a license — to work over the weekend. Providence police responded on Sunday morning to the security office at The Miriam Hospital on Summit Avenue on the East Side, where they met with a security officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to State Prison
A New Bedford man with multiple past convictions was sentenced to serve four years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that Brian Weber, 38, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on July 25 to indictments charging him with trafficking in excess of 18 grams of fentanyl as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
ABC6.com
Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
ABC6.com
Jamestown police looking for suspects that broke into 32 vehicles overnight
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Jamestown police reported nearly three dozen cars were broken into in the early morning hours Tuesday. Jamestown police said as many as 32 vehicles were rummaged through and car keys were stolen over the course of several hours Tuesday. Police said they spotted the suspects...
ABC6.com
Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Saturday that a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl earlier this week. Police said 30-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested on Thursday after executing a warrant at a home on Malden Street. During the search, police narcotic detectives found one bag...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
Comments / 1