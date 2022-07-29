KY Gov. Beshear: Local state of emergency declared in Floyd Co.

mymixfm.com
Here’s where things stand on inflation relief plans from House and Senate, including additional $225 payment
INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana General Assembly continues its special session this week, two competing inflation relief bills are making their way through the House and Senate. The two chambers are taking different approaches to providing economic relief for Hoosiers grappling with inflation and high gas prices. Here’s where...
Two deaths reported in Northern California wildfire
YREKA, Calif. (Reuters) – Two bodies were found inside a burned-out car in the path of a huge wildfire raging near California’s border with Oregon, authorities said on Monday, as heavy smoke limited efforts to deploy aircraft to contain the blaze over the weekend. Since it broke out...
