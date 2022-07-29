Mary Ella Morris

z93country.com
Related
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Three Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Charles B. Young of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to appear on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or disposition-shoplifting, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear. Young was also served with a Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle and 3 counts of failure to appear-for citations on misdemeanor offenses.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Arrests from the Weekend
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jacob R. Small of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-1st degree (domestic violence). Debora A. Roysdon of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 4 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrests for...
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
z93country.com
Back to School Orientations Begin Today
Wayne County High School Students can drop by the orientation this evening 4-7pm. Tomorrow is an orientation for Bell Elementary 1st, and 2nd Graders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
z93country.com
Applications are being accepted for JR Ambassador Program
The Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Junior Ambassador Program. This competitive leadership program is open to Juniors and Seniors in Wayne County and aims to develop motivated, skilled, and effective leaders who will contribute to the growth of Monticello. Ten Ambassadors will be selected by the Chamber Board of Directors based on their application and interview.
z93country.com
New Boil Water Advisory Issued
A boil water has been issued due to a line break for the customers on Beech Street. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisories will remain in effect until the situations has...
Comments / 0