ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rookie John Metchie III Addresses Texans Amid APL Diagnosis

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSRLr_0gxoYUMg00

Before the start of training camp practice, the Houston Texans received a significant update from rookie wide receiver John Metchie III following his APL Diagnosis.

HOUSTON — As an NFL head coach, Lovie Smith says he addresses his team each year before the start of training camp. But in his first season as coach of the Houston Texans, Smith decided to alter his tradition.

He stepped aside to allow rookie wide receiver John Metchie III to address the team via video before the start of the 2022 Texans Training Camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"We have a family member that's fighting something serious," Smith said on Friday. "We are going to be there every step along the way with him. Eventually, he's going to get back out there with our football team — and we cannot wait for that."

Metchie was supposed to be gearing up for his rookie campaign alongside the rest of his teammates. But Sunday afternoon, Metchie announced his diagnosis with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia . He will likely miss the entire 2022 campaign.

The absence of Metchie will leave a void within the Texans' offense . But the franchise is more focused on Metchie's well-being. According to general manager Nick Caserio, Metchie's ailment was a surprise.

Smith says Metchie displayed his support for the team during the video while promising a return to the field. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks described Metchie's spirits as high. Cooks said Metchie illustrated the same enthusiasm as their first meeting as teammates.

"You were expecting to see someone who was down, but in the video, he was just smiling," Cooks said. "The most important thing is that he gets his health back. It doesn't matter how long it takes — we are going to be with him."

Before his illness, Metchie was on the verge of returning from an ACL injury he sustained during the SEC Championship Game in December. He entered the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the most prominent prospects after recording 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Texans drafted Metchie with their second-round selection at pick No. 44.

"It was good to hear from him," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "He is during well, and we are fighting for him. It felt good to see him with a smile on his face and to see his spirits uplifted.

"We are going to be here every step of the way with him."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp

With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Bills great recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills legendary wide receiver Andre Reed hints that he tried to recruit free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Recently, one of the top free agent wide receivers came off the board for interested teams, as Julio Jones decided to return to the NFC South by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When looking at the available pass-catchers available, one name that sticks out is Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Report: Ex-Alabama Football Player Arrested Over Weekend

A former Alabama football star had some legal trouble over the weekend. According to multiple reports, ex-Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested on Saturday in Moulton, Ala. According to WAFF, McClain was pulled over for speeding. As a police officer approached the vehicle marijuana was detected. That gave police probable...
MOULTON, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics adding former first-round pick

After reaching the Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Methodist#American Football
NBC Sports

Players with the most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB

The world lost a great winner and civil rights icon Sunday when it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had died peacefully at the age of 88. Russell is, quite simply, the greatest winner in NBA history and arguably in all of team sports. He won a record 11 championships, went 10-0 in Game 7s and won five league MVP awards, among many other accomplishments. He also was a leader in the fight for social justice and racial equality.
BOSTON, MA
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy