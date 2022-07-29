ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

No charges against juvenile in Broomfield death

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9R3e_0gxoYH8T00

No charges against juvenile in Broomfield death investigation 00:19

No criminal charges will be filed against a juvenile who was taken into custody after a man was found dead inside an apartment in Broomfield earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Dmzq_0gxoYH8T00
CBS

Police in Broomfield rushed to the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.

CBS

When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WDCU_0gxoYH8T00
CBS

District Attorney Brian Mason declined to file murder charges in the case. His office determined this was a case of self-defense or "defense of others" and requested that the juvenile be released from custody.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9News

39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect

DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home

ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house. "We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
CBS Denver

Search is on for suspects who wore masks when they shot & killed Lakewood man

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.Police also believe the suspects had tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800. Authorities said they have recovered a vehicle that was associated with the shooting. That recovery took place on Monday in Denver. Some of the suspects in that vehicle ran away and others were taken to jail on unrelated warrants. So far it's not clear if any of the people in that car were involved in Contreras' death.
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie

Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mason
9NEWS

Dentist found guilty of killing wife on African safari trip

DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph’ came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Criminal Charges#Violent Crime#Cbs Police
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead following shooting, crash on I-70

A suspect in a fatal shooting and crash on Interstate 70 is at large after fleeing the scene Sunday night. The suspect fired shots into another vehicle and hit a man who was driving. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The suspect was then immediately involved...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Video shows driver of stolen truck fatally shooting another driver on I-70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim has has been identified as 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski.  Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit, where Eleanor Cepero and her daughter were driving just moments after it all unfolded. "There was just about a platoon of patrol of cars," she said. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened and is now part of their investigation. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car and crashing. Police say the suspect then ran from the vehicle. "I mean, what's going on nowadays? Do we have to all be armed when we go out?" Cepero said. According to police, the truck used during the shooting was stolen. CBS4 was able to talk to the owner who says it was taken five days earlier.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021

CBS4 learned Saturday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier in July after shooting a park ranger in December 2021.Daron Marquel Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day back in December when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer.His sentencing was  scheduled for October. RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl

Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
DENVER, CO
9News

Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy