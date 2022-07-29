Police in Temple, Texas Arrest Justin Boswell, Suspect In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

Read on us105fm.com
Seen This List? Over 4,000 Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas
Did you forget about something? Now would be a good time to check. Instead of searching you out, the City of Killeen has decided to give you the chance to take care of business and come to court on your own. Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas. If you have...
Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use
We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.
Temple, Texas Man Arrested for Beating His Mother With Hammer
Police arrested Ruben Dee Freeman following a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Freeman is being charged with beating his mother in the head with a hammer. FOX44 News reports that Temple PD were called to the 700 block of East Central Avenue on Sunday at 12:40a and found a woman who had ben beaten with a hammer. 47-year-old Freeman was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bond.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant
A Central Texas high school freshman has a new accomplishment to put on her college applications. 13-year-old Paisley Groschke of Riesel has been crowned Miss Central Texas for 2022. Miss Central Texas Pageant. The Miss Central Texas Pageant is a local preliminary pageant to the Miss Texas Teen USA and...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Active Shooter Drills Conducted at Killeen, Texas Schools to Prepare For New School Year
Back to school is almost here in Killeen, Texas, and to be honest a lot of us parents are very nervous about our children going back to their classrooms - particularly after what happened in Uvalde. Those fears will never ago away, but Killeen police have been training to prepare...
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
No Charges Filed After Killeen, Texas Woman Hit and Killed by Car
No charges will be filed in Killeen, Texas following the death of a young woman who was struck by a car and was later pronounced dead. The accident happened on West Elms Road in the early afternoon. Pedestrian Hit by Car. According to our news partners at KWTX, Eliana Leigh...
Celebrate International Cat Day In Killeen, Texas And Adopt A Fur Baby
During these trying times of recession, COVID-19, and monkeypox, a lot of people in the Killeen, Texas area have been keeping to themselves in recent years, which can make anyone all types of depressed. Even if you're not avoiding people, maybe you're a homebody or you just feel the need...
Killeen, Texas Native and NASA Astronaut Retires After 22 Years
All of us at one point in our lives have dreamed of going to space right? Even kids growing up here in Killeen, Texas can aspire to touch the sky. We've seen the exciting unknown in various forms of media. I remember being transfixed on the planets as a young child.
Temple, Texas Labor Day Used Book Sale Set For End of August
Vintage items always attract a crowd don't they? I have a lot of vintage hats that I enjoy wearing now and again. But there's more than just vintage hats people enjoy. From vintage media, vintage clothing, to vintage memorabilia, there's a lot for historians to take in. And one of those most important things to history? Well books of course!
Temple, Texas Hospital One of Best in State, According to New Ranking
A new report ranks a Temple, Texas hospital as one of the best in the state. Several Central Texas hospitals were on the list, but Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple came in at 5th place, beating out three Austin facilities that landed in the top 25. Top...
Copperas Cove Police Investigating Crash Involving Pedestrian Death
A traffic crash in Copperas Cove, Texas that occurred Thursday morning claimed the life of a senior citizen. Lt. Krystal Baker with the Copperas Cove Police reports that officers and fire department crews were called to the 2700 block of East Business 190 around 11:53 AM after receiving a report about a vehicle having hit a pedestrian.
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
Central Texas Traffic Stop Leads to 5 Arrests And 32 Pounds of Meth
Two separate traffic stops in Bellmead led to five arrests and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seizing 32 pounds of meth. The suspects are facing anywhere from 15 to 99 years behind bars. Traffic Stop 1. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the arrests happened just over a week ago...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Have Weed, Will Vote: Is Killeen, Texas About to Drop Marijuana Laws?
Decriminalization of misdemeanor weed offenses - are you for it or against it? That's what voters in Killeen, Texas will have to decide during the upcoming election in November. The Killeen City Council will let the voters decide on the future of some marijuana laws within the city. Decriminalization of...
Wow – Have You Wondered Where Killeen, Texas Got Its Name?
I’ve always been proud of the fact that I am a Killeen, Texas native. This city's where I grew from a little girl to a grown woman, and it's a big part of who I am. If you grew up here too, you understand. But how did our beloved town get its name?
Raising Cane’s Helping Open Dog Park in Copperas Cove, Texas
We all love dogs don't we? Anytime I see a puppy video on social media, I just let it replay about five or six times. It's hard to resist the urge to ask any dog owner if I could pet their dog if they both walk by. If you share my fondness for these little four-legged pals, it might warm your hear to know that a popular chicken finger chain with a pup for their mascot is set to help build a new dog park right here in Copperas Cove, Texas.
