We saw you recently …
… going to have lunch at San Jose on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
Myra Kathleen High Britt
Myra Kathleen High Britt, age 64, of Fayetteville, NC (formerly of Whiteville) passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. Kathleen was born in Columbus County on September 24, 1959 to Darca Hooks High and the late Allen Hubert High. She...
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
Man in Brunswick County located after missing person report
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Brandon Micheal Mantooth has been located and is safe as of Tuesday, July 2. On Monday, July 1, the BCSO released a missing person report for 33-year-old Mantooth.
Hazel Mae (Batchelor) Mitchell
Hazel Mae Batchelor Mitchell, 74, of 204 Blanks Road, Clarkton, NC, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. The funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Union Baptist Church, 2290 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw, NC, by Pastor Gregory Spaulding. Burial will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery.
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
CBA Prepares to Feed, Bodies and Souls
Parents aren’t the only ones getting ready to send their children back to school. The Columbus Baptist Association is preparing, too. The organization’s Backpack Buddies ministry will start back up this month, and members will gather in Whiteville to pray for students and staff returning to educational facilities.
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
Ella Rebecca (Nobles) Nobles
Ella Rebeca Nobles, age 87 of Cerro Gordo, NC, met her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born on September 10, 1934, in Columbus County, to the late Acy Nobles and Mae Etta Caulder Nobles. Along with her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Rob” Nobles, Sr.; her siblings: Joseph Nobles, Minnie Nobles, Emma Jane Powell, Herman Nobles, Sarah Hayes, Willie Howard Nobles, and Lura Hayes.
North Carolina police department offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
