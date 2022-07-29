ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

County Cancels Lake EMS Contract

After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Myra Kathleen High Britt

Myra Kathleen High Britt, age 64, of Fayetteville, NC (formerly of Whiteville) passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. Kathleen was born in Columbus County on September 24, 1959 to Darca Hooks High and the late Allen Hubert High. She...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
columbuscountynews.com

Hazel Mae (Batchelor) Mitchell

Hazel Mae Batchelor Mitchell, 74, of 204 Blanks Road, Clarkton, NC, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. The funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Union Baptist Church, 2290 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw, NC, by Pastor Gregory Spaulding. Burial will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery.
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

CBA Prepares to Feed, Bodies and Souls

Parents aren’t the only ones getting ready to send their children back to school. The Columbus Baptist Association is preparing, too. The organization’s Backpack Buddies ministry will start back up this month, and members will gather in Whiteville to pray for students and staff returning to educational facilities.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Ella Rebecca (Nobles) Nobles

Ella Rebeca Nobles, age 87 of Cerro Gordo, NC, met her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born on September 10, 1934, in Columbus County, to the late Acy Nobles and Mae Etta Caulder Nobles. Along with her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Rob” Nobles, Sr.; her siblings: Joseph Nobles, Minnie Nobles, Emma Jane Powell, Herman Nobles, Sarah Hayes, Willie Howard Nobles, and Lura Hayes.
CERRO GORDO, NC
WECT

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in crime spree

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 1, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a June crime spree in Riegelwood. Per official report, 50-year-old Curtis Wayne Cruse of Delco was arrested and charged with the following:. Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. Felony Obtaining Property by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins

Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WHITEVILLE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam

What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

