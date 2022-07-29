City of Ashland Releases Streets Maintenance Information

theashlandchronicle.com
theashlandchronicle.com
Air Quality Advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. ** Información en español **. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for August 2, 2022
The Talent Irrigation District continues to deliver water. On July 27, they issued the following statement:. As we all know, this week is calling for temperatures over 100°. As if the water situation was not problematic enough, these temperatures add to the difficulty of making water deliveries. With these types of temperatures, the water moves slower and there is more evaporation, not to mention that everyone loses patience and tempers begin to flare. Please be assured that we are doing the best we can under the circumstances. We want you to receive water just as much as you would like to receive water.
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
theashlandchronicle.com
July 31, 2022
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task...
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire Danger Level Increases to Extreme in Jackson and Josephine Counties
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. (August 1, 2022) – Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to “extreme” (red) at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will remain at Level 2 (two). These regulations impact 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management lands protected by ODF’s Southwest Oregon District.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
theashlandchronicle.com
July Precipitation Above Normal in Ashland
Believe it or not: July precipitation was ABOVE normal. The average precipitation in Ashland for July is somewhere between 0.3″ and 0.4″, depending on where it is measured and which set of years is used for the average. Precipitation measured at the official NWS recording station at the...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: crews stop White City fire at 5 acres, 3 homes destroyed
WHITE CITY — Updated 10:09 p.m.:. Three homes have been confirmed a total loss after a fire on the corner of Corey Road and Foothill Road in White City near Central Point. According to Jackson County Fire District 3's Facebook page, several outbuildings and vehicles were also destroyed by the fire. It burned five acres and threatened 15 more structures.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
theashlandchronicle.com
August 1, 2022
ijpr.org
UPDATE: McKinney Fire continues growth in Siskiyou County, mandatory evacuations near Yreka
Fire crews protected structures from the McKinney Fire in a large rural area of Siskiyou County, west of Interstate 5 over the weekend. The fire, which started after several days of intense lightning storms has prompted evacuations in areas of Yreka west of I-5. The fire showed little progress towards Yreka on Sunday, according to officials. Evacuation orders spanned a variety of unincorporated communities along Highway 96, including Klamath River, Hamburg and Seiad Valley. Evacuation orders for Siskiyou County can be found here.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
Mount Shasta Herald
Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town
Flash floods rushing down Mt. Shasta have put an entire town's water supply in jeopardy and could hamper its volunteer fire department should a fire break out. The potential calamity is playing out in the small Siskiyou County town of McCloud where on the outskirts sits a system of pipes that carry pure spring water to residents' taps and fire hydrants.
KTVL
Ask 10: What's being built at the corner of Biddle and Airport Road?
MEDFORD — News 10 viewer Berna asked, "What's being built at the corner of Biddle Road and Airport Road?" News 10 spoke with Medford City Planning and found out that the construction project is a 30,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center by Southern Oregon Orthopedics. Southern Oregon Orthopedics merged with Paragon...
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
KDRV
Red Flag Warning shutting down Prescott Park for several hours in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of current weather conditions across Southern Oregon, the US National Weather Service Medford Oregon has issued a Red Flag Warning for Medford from 2-8 p.m. today (July 30). According to Medford City Officials, Prescott Park will be closed to the public throughout the duration of this warning.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — For the most up-to-date information on the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, please click here. McKinneyFire has currently burned 52,498 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. No word yet on containment. Update: JULY 31 11:00 AM. Klamath National Forest is now reporting the...
