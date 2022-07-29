City of Ashland Releases Streets Maintenance Information

The Talent Irrigation District continues to deliver water. On July 27, they issued the following statement:. As we all know, this week is calling for temperatures over 100°. As if the water situation was not problematic enough, these temperatures add to the difficulty of making water deliveries. With these types of temperatures, the water moves slower and there is more evaporation, not to mention that everyone loses patience and tempers begin to flare. Please be assured that we are doing the best we can under the circumstances. We want you to receive water just as much as you would like to receive water.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO