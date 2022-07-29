OLCC Commissioners Plan to Tighten “Change of Ownership” Option

theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon PUC Approves Income-Qualified Utility Discount for Avista Customers
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved Avista’s program to offer income-qualifying residential customers an ongoing discount to their monthly bills. To qualify, customers must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income (SMI) level. House Bill 2475, passed during Oregon’s 2021...
OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
