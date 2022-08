UPDATE (8/1 @ 3 p.m.) – A sweep of Fee Hall has been completed and there is no credible threat to campus. EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, a bomb threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus at approximately 12:30 p.m. The person reported the threat by phone and gave specific information.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO