Petline9: Panda is ready to be your hiking companion

www.9news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather WillardAurora, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New TaxTaxBuzzDenver, CO
Denver releases Park Hill Golf Course draft planMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver’s newcomers can spend nearly 12% more on homes than localsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
Half-price pet adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter
Families looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so for a bargain price this weekend. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is offering 50% off adoption fees starting Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. It's the shelter's 'Find Your Sunshine' adoption special. The shelter has more than 100 dogs, cats and small pets looking for new homes. All cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. All adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and normal screening applies during adoption promotions. The adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adoption visits end at 4:30 p.m.
PopSugar
How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian
When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
buzznicked.com
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home
In this edition of "Furever Home," get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy who gets along well with other dogs, chickens and even a cat. He's available for adoption through TruRescue.org.
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
4,000 Former Research Beagles Moving from Virginia Facility to Shelters to Find Forever Homes
Four thousand beagles that spent most of their lives at a Virginia breeding facility will soon be looking for loving homes. According to USA Today, thousands of dogs living at a breeding facility accused of animal welfare violations, will be transported to shelters across the U.S. to prepare for adoption. The plan to move the beagles from the Cumberland, Virginia facility was put in place after the federal government filed a civil enforcement case in May against Envigo RMS — the company that owns and operates the facility for medical research. After the case was filed, U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon issued a restraining order imposing restrictions on the facility, the outlet reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddles Up to Kitten Best Friend in Adorable Video
"Its like a real life Pixar movie," said one viewer of a TikTok video of Boris the kitten and Gregg the puppy.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Decides to Accept Another Cat Found Outside, Not Knowing They Needed Each Other
A kitten decided to accept another cat who had been found outside, not knowing they needed each other. A pair of 2-day-old kittens arrived at the county shelter in Tampa, Florida, desperately needing help. They had been found as orphans in rough shape. AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue took them in and...
dailyphew.com
Cat And Dog Sleep Together From The Very First Day They Met
Half a year ago a Reddit user who goes by the name of “doihavetosignup” posted some pictures (on behalf of their mom) of his parent’s new kitten Moses chilling on the back of their adorable Collie Molly. Six months later and it seems that very little has changed, because although Moses is no longer a kitten, he and Molly seem to be just as inseparable as they were when they first met!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
Rottweiler and kitten melts hearts in sweet viral video: 'Great babysitter'
A heartwarming video showing a babysitting Rottweiler and kitten sharing a tender moment has melted hearts everywhere. “Rottweilers are vicious?" the caption to the video, captured and shared by TikTok user Marie Parkinson (mree1972 (opens in new tab)) questions. "I don’t think so, mine is so soft.”. The adorable...
Make pooping outside easier and cleaner with PACT Outdoors Bathroom Kit
The Bathroom Kit made by PACT Outdoors increases sustainability and cleanliness for outdoor poopers.(Photo by PACT Outdoors.) Have you ever been enjoying or working outdoors, running, hiking, or camping, and suddenly needed to go to the bathroom—but you didn't have any of the necessary tools to answer nature's call?
Comments / 0