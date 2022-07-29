ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Petline9: Panda is ready to be your hiking companion

9News
 4 days ago
www.9news.com

CBS Denver

Half-price pet adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter

Families looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so for a bargain price this weekend. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is offering 50% off adoption fees starting Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. It's the shelter's 'Find Your Sunshine' adoption special. The shelter has more than 100 dogs, cats and small pets looking for new homes. All cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. All adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and normal screening applies during adoption promotions. The adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adoption visits end at 4:30 p.m.
GOLDEN, CO
PopSugar

How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian

When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
PETS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats

In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
PETS
People

4,000 Former Research Beagles Moving from Virginia Facility to Shelters to Find Forever Homes

Four thousand beagles that spent most of their lives at a Virginia breeding facility will soon be looking for loving homes. According to USA Today, thousands of dogs living at a breeding facility accused of animal welfare violations, will be transported to shelters across the U.S. to prepare for adoption. The plan to move the beagles from the Cumberland, Virginia facility was put in place after the federal government filed a civil enforcement case in May against Envigo RMS — the company that owns and operates the facility for medical research. After the case was filed, U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon issued a restraining order imposing restrictions on the facility, the outlet reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
dailyphew.com

Cat And Dog Sleep Together From The Very First Day They Met

Half a year ago a Reddit user who goes by the name of “doihavetosignup” posted some pictures (on behalf of their mom) of his parent’s new kitten Moses chilling on the back of their adorable Collie Molly. Six months later and it seems that very little has changed, because although Moses is no longer a kitten, he and Molly seem to be just as inseparable as they were when they first met!
PETS
