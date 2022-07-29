Take a Sneak Peek Into the Job of 'National Bark Ranger' With Gracie the Border Collie

pethelpful.com
Related
pethelpful.com
Village in England Where Ponies Roam Freely Is Like Something Out of a Dream
What comes to your mind when you start dreaming of a magical place? Is it a place you've been before like home or a made-up destination that has all of your favorite things in one? Are your friends and family there? Maybe you're dreaming like us. A place where we and animals can coexist. A place where animals roam around town freely. A town filled with stone buildings but also open spaces for the animals to graze. Believe it or not, the place we're dreaming of actually exists. It's called Belstone, England.
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Curious Deer Prevents Mail Carrier From Delivering Letter in Hilarious Clip
While most animal encounters end in horrible accidents, it’s nice to see one that doesn’t result in any trauma for either species involved. In this instance, the sweet interaction between a mail woman and a curious deer only exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways, restoring faith that some humans can safely coexist with animals.
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
‘Broken’ Dog Thrown Away Like Trash Bravely Takes His First Steps
Lawson was living as a street dog in the outskirts of Istanbul when he was struck by a car and could no longer use his back legs. Forced to drag himself on the pavement to search for food, the one-year-old dog began to starve and his paralyzed back legs became more and more damaged.
thehappypuppysite.com
Is the Deer Head Chihuahua a Purebred Dog?
The deer head Chihuahua is one of two types of the breed. They are both affectionate, loyal and as any Chi owner will confirm, packed with personality. Both Chihuahua types can be purebred or pedigree dogs. Deer head Chihuahuas have a head shape similar to a deer or hound. They are often bigger than their apple head cousins and have longer legs and larger ears. Some people call them reindeer Chihuahuas! Today we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of bringing home a deer head Chihuahua vs an apple head Chihuahua. We’ll compare the two types in terms of appearance, health and personality. Sharing tips to help you to pick the right dog for your family, home and lifestyle.
dailyphew.com
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
Dude Gets Kicked Square In The Jaw Trying To Grab A Calf From Behind
A wise man once said, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”. And in this case, the “stupid game” involved trying to grab a calf from behind. And the stupid prize? He took a BRUTAL kick to the chin. I’m not sure exactly what’s going on here, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Who 'Walks Himself' Every Morning Is Impossible to Resist
Haven't you always secretly wished that your dog could walk themselves? Especially if you've ever gotten up at dawn to walk your dog in the snow or rain. So don't be too jealous after watching video of a Golden Retriever taking himself for a walk. Yep, believe it or not there were no humans in sight!
Shelter Dogs Who Must Be Adopted Together Tie The Knot In Sweet Wedding Ceremony
It’s not just puppy love. Two senior pit bulls up for adoption through Homeward Animal Shelter in North Dakota made their devotion to each other official at a doggie wedding. Fran and Earl are a “bonded pair” and must be adopted together, shelter spokesperson Heather Klefstad told local news...
pethelpful.com
Video of German Shepherd's Strong Protective Instinct Has People Cheering
German Shepherd are known for being protective, but a video like the one shared by @lifewithkobi_gsd from Ireland proves that it's so true. It all started when Kobi thought he heard a loud noise back at the house while on a walk. So the pup insisted that he and his Papa turn back and go home, just in case something bad was happening.
WATCH: Bear Cub Slips Down Waterfall, Makes Epic Recovery
Oh no, little bear cub! Watch that step! In a viral video that makes us all want to hold our breaths, one little brown bear cub has a bit of a slip while fishing next to its mom on top of an Alaskan waterfall. The now-viral moment shows the little cub as it takes a wrong step, tumbling into the turbulent water below. For a moment that seems all-too long for many viewers, the cub slips underwater, disappearing for several seconds.
pethelpful.com
Video of Tiny Dog Giving Kisses to 'Her Cows' Is Absolutely Precious
There is nothing cuter than when a stereotypical household pet forms a strong bond with farm animals. These are the types of animal friendships that transcend the norm and are so memorable. This is the case for one Jack Russell Terrier and several cows. In the video posted by @penny.and.bianca,...
Soft Rottweiler Caring for Kitten Melts Hearts Online: 'Great Babysitter'
Sweet footage of a Rottweiler grooming a kitten has been viewed 2.3 million times on TikTok.
Canadian Hunters Witness White Bull Moose Come Running After Downed Cow
This is what dreams are made of. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. For hunters, it’s one of those true “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrences. Not only did these folks see a white moose, but to have it happen during a hunt makes the odds even lower. Not only...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
'Dramatic' Dog Refusing to Walk on Lead in Busy Mall Delights Internet
The footage proved very relatable with one viewer comparing it to how they feel "going to work every morning."
dailyphew.com
Paralyzed Dog Lives On The Streets Alone, Until One Stranger Changes Everything
This dog with special needs has been on one incredible journey. Cleo originally lived in Egypt as a stray dog. When she was just a puppy she was hit by a car and her back legs were paralyzed. Somehow she managed to survive on the streets, but she was beaten...
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
Comments / 0