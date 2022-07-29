ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Waterman attorney to become associate judge in DeKalb County

WSPY NEWS

Morris State Rep Provides Legislative Updates

106th District State Representative Tom Bennett had this reminder for our listeners in regards to state related topics. He said an announcement came from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also said there’s been some concern this summer about the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Oswego resident elected chairperson of Kendall County Democrats

Oswego resident Beth Kremer has been elected as chairperson of the Kendall County Democrats. Kremer has been involved in the party since 2017 and served as treasurer of the Democratic Women of Kendall County. Kremer wants to get more people involved in the party. Kremer says a goal of hers...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Historical Society President Updates on Promotion and Help Wanted

Marion Gore from the Grundy County Historical Society was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking, Monday, providing local listeners with some updates of interest. She said there was a recent promotion at their June Board Meeting. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gore also talked about...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Facing 4th DUI Offense In Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI convictions in the 100 block of Gore Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Naucelio Randa, 39, of Morris was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Police officials say Randa was arrested for...
MORRIS, IL
thechronicle.news

Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune

Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
ELGIN, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
LEE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, August 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 39-year-old, Leticia Abaunza, on a Livingston County warrant. She...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Adele Reedy, 71

Adele Reedy, age 71, of Sandwich, IL passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. She was born July 10, 1951 in Lake Forest, IL the daughter of James Donald and Mary Veronica (Harding) McCaffrey. Adele was united in marriage on October 19, 1974 to...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Plano approves new logo and tagline

The Plano City Council last week voted to approve a new logo and tagline for the city. Alderman John Fawver chairs the city council's community development committee. He says the new logo is already in use on city papers. Your browser does not support the audio element. A style guide...
PLANO, IL
walls102.com

Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy

AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
AMBOY, IL
News Break
Politics
Adrian Holman

2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7

The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Floyd Eugene Hunt, 87

Floyd Eugene Hunt, age 87, of Waterman, Illinois passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home with caregivers and family present. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Waterman, the son of Harold and Doris (Kopp) Hunt. He attended Waterman High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1953.
WATERMAN, IL

