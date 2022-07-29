Waterman attorney to become associate judge in DeKalb County

www.wspynews.com
WSPY NEWS
Morris State Rep Provides Legislative Updates
106th District State Representative Tom Bennett had this reminder for our listeners in regards to state related topics. He said an announcement came from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. Your browser does not support the audio element. He also said there’s been some concern this summer about the...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego resident elected chairperson of Kendall County Democrats
Oswego resident Beth Kremer has been elected as chairperson of the Kendall County Democrats. Kremer has been involved in the party since 2017 and served as treasurer of the Democratic Women of Kendall County. Kremer wants to get more people involved in the party. Kremer says a goal of hers...
WSPY NEWS
Attorney: new evidence shows Chester Weger was not part of 1960 Starved Rock State Park Murders and an Aurora connection
One thin strand of hair, a missing fingertip, and three new confessions, all that could clear 83-year-old Chester Weger from a murder conviction after sitting 59 years in prison where he repeatedly maintained he never committed the crime. Weger was found guilty by a 1961 jury of murdering one of...
WSPY NEWS
Historical Society President Updates on Promotion and Help Wanted
Marion Gore from the Grundy County Historical Society was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking, Monday, providing local listeners with some updates of interest. She said there was a recent promotion at their June Board Meeting. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gore also talked about...
WSPY NEWS
Marter reelected as chairman of Kendall County Republican Central Committee
Jim Marter, of Oswego, has been reelected as chairman of the Kendall County Republican Central Committee. Marter says his party has a good slate of candidates both locally and on the state level for the upcoming election. Your browser does not support the audio element. Marter says he's seen an...
WSPY NEWS
Agenda full for Sandwich City Council meeting; new council member and possible meeting reformat
In a special meeting for the Sandwich City Council Monday, a new city council member will be appointed by Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. He has selected Karsta Erickson as councilwoman for ward three, replacing Brent Holcomb, who resigned in mid-June because he is moving out of his ward. In the...
kanecountyconnects.com
Save the Date! Kane County Confidential Document Shredding August 13
Save the date for the annual Kane County Shredding Event for confidential documents on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 a.m. - 12 noon (rain or shine). This event is NOT for business shredding. The event will be held at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174 and any Kane...
northaurora.org
North Aurora Days 2022 Information and Schedule
🔵🟠🟤 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔵🟠🟤. 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Facing 4th DUI Offense In Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a history of DUI convictions in the 100 block of Gore Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Naucelio Randa, 39, of Morris was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Police officials say Randa was arrested for...
thechronicle.news
Consideration given to eradicating the Kimball Avenue dam in Elgin. Metropolis working with employed agency and U.S. Military Corps of Engineers – Chicago Tribune
Elgin metropolis officers are hiring an engineering agency to assist Elgin monitor and supply enter on a U.S. Military Corps of Engineers examine analyzing how eradicating dams would have an effect on the river and communities. The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers lately obtained a $250,000 federal grant to complete...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 39-year-old, Leticia Abaunza, on a Livingston County warrant. She...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
WSPY NEWS
Adele Reedy, 71
Adele Reedy, age 71, of Sandwich, IL passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. She was born July 10, 1951 in Lake Forest, IL the daughter of James Donald and Mary Veronica (Harding) McCaffrey. Adele was united in marriage on October 19, 1974 to...
WSPY NEWS
City of Plano approves new logo and tagline
The Plano City Council last week voted to approve a new logo and tagline for the city. Alderman John Fawver chairs the city council's community development committee. He says the new logo is already in use on city papers. Your browser does not support the audio element. A style guide...
walls102.com
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy
AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office issues over 50 citations during speed awareness campaign
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it issued 57 tickets during a speed awareness campaign last week. A news release from the sheriff's office says that 46 of the citations were for speed related violations. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office joined police from five states for the special awareness campaign and awareness day.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
WSPY NEWS
Floyd Eugene Hunt, 87
Floyd Eugene Hunt, age 87, of Waterman, Illinois passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home with caregivers and family present. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Waterman, the son of Harold and Doris (Kopp) Hunt. He attended Waterman High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1953.
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
