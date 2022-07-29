ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Can Help People Overcome Phobias

By Claire Gillespie
Verywell Mind
Verywell Mind
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.verywellmind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Mind

Virtual Reality Exercise May Help Lower Stress Levels

The benefits of physical exercise are long-known and far-reaching. A workout at the gym or a brisk walk can keep you sharp mentally, help you maintain a healthy weight, and build up muscle. But if you can’t physically work out, or mobility is an issue, you may still be able...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Therapy#Exposure Therapy#Family Therapy#Psychological Therapy#The University Of Otago
Verywell Mind

Brain Imaging Helps Predict Mental Distress in Kids

A child's brain is still developing at age 12, and the brain's changing nature may make it more vulnerable to mental health distress. Having another indicator of mental health concerns in youth can be beneficial for parents, therapists, and teachers. One out of seven kids aged 10 to 19 has...
KIDS
Verywell Mind

Simply Believing You Can Improve Your Mental Well-Being Goes a Long Way

New research shows that those who believe they could do things in their daily life to improve their mental well-being actually had better mental health than those who did not. Having an internal locus of control, meaning you believe your happiness and mental health are dependent on internal factors and what you can control, is better for mental health than having an external locus of control, the belief that your mental well-being is dependent on external factors beyond your control.
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Mind

Learning to Accept a Visible Disability This Disability Pride Month

Identifying with a disability is a lifelong process for many, often with intersections between mental and physical health. The experience of having a visible disability is different than one that is less apparent. Mental health practitioners would benefit from better understanding a wider range of disabilities and their connections. There’s...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Verywell Mind

Mindfulness Could Be an Important Strategy in Pain Reduction Toolbox

At this point, most of us are familiar with the concept of mindfulness. Through this ancient practice of focusing on sensory stimuli like our breathing or bodily sensations, we can be more present in the moment, and that can effectively reduce distress. The benefits of mindfulness-based therapy, which have been...
YOGA
Verywell Mind

Good Peer Play at Age 3 Means Better Mental Health Down the Road

When grown-ups see kids playing, they see games of hide and seek, freeze tag, or games of make-believe. What they don’t see is that kids are building confidence and self-esteem, nurturing curiosity, and developing coordination and stamina. Research shows that when children play, they are enhancing numerous cognitive, social,...
KIDS
Verywell Mind

Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections

A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
HEALTH
Verywell Mind

Disability Pride: The Strain of Trying to be Proud

July was Disability Pride Month, but there’s a difference between shouting from the rooftops and speaking in hushed tones. For many in the disability community, the idea of disability pride itself is a complicated topic. Whether it’s because of societal expectations, privacy concerns, or a lifelong curiosity about what...
SOCIETY
Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

 https://www.verywellmind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy