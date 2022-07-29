Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Can Help People Overcome Phobias

New research shows that those who believe they could do things in their daily life to improve their mental well-being actually had better mental health than those who did not. Having an internal locus of control, meaning you believe your happiness and mental health are dependent on internal factors and what you can control, is better for mental health than having an external locus of control, the belief that your mental well-being is dependent on external factors beyond your control.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO