Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Can Help People Overcome Phobias

www.verywellmind.com
Related
Virtual Reality Exercise May Help Lower Stress Levels
The benefits of physical exercise are long-known and far-reaching. A workout at the gym or a brisk walk can keep you sharp mentally, help you maintain a healthy weight, and build up muscle. But if you can’t physically work out, or mobility is an issue, you may still be able...
Repeated Exposure to Hurricanes Can Be Detrimental to Mental Health
Researchers have found that repeated exposure to hurricanes can negatively affect mental health. PTSD, depression, and anxiety have all been linked to repeated exposure to hurricanes in Florida residents after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael. This may be linked to rising anxiety around climate change, which could be making hurricanes...
The Childhood Trauma Test Is Sparking a Dialogue About Mental Health and Safety Online
The Childhood Trauma Test is the latest viral mental health trend on TikTok. The company behind the test is collecting a lot of user data—more than the young people taking the test may realize or feel comfortable with. It's sparked discussions around the safety of young people online, as...
Dissociation After Trauma May Indicate Increased Mental Distress in the Future
Researchers have found that dissociation after a traumatic event can indicate increased risk of mental health conditions later on. The mental health conditions indicated by dissociation include depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Preventative care is vital in addressing mental health issues before they become more intense. Detachment and dissociation after a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brain Imaging Helps Predict Mental Distress in Kids
A child's brain is still developing at age 12, and the brain's changing nature may make it more vulnerable to mental health distress. Having another indicator of mental health concerns in youth can be beneficial for parents, therapists, and teachers. One out of seven kids aged 10 to 19 has...
KIDS・
Simply Believing You Can Improve Your Mental Well-Being Goes a Long Way
New research shows that those who believe they could do things in their daily life to improve their mental well-being actually had better mental health than those who did not. Having an internal locus of control, meaning you believe your happiness and mental health are dependent on internal factors and what you can control, is better for mental health than having an external locus of control, the belief that your mental well-being is dependent on external factors beyond your control.
Learning to Identify With a Disability That Isn't Evident
To say you’re disabled publicly can be a terrifying experience. July is Disability Pride Month, and many of those with the label—whether they see it as a positive or a negative— are exploring what it means to identify as disabled. For some, the identity is prescribed purely...
Learning to Accept a Visible Disability This Disability Pride Month
Identifying with a disability is a lifelong process for many, often with intersections between mental and physical health. The experience of having a visible disability is different than one that is less apparent. Mental health practitioners would benefit from better understanding a wider range of disabilities and their connections. There’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community Gardens Benefit Those with Intellectual Disabilities and Mental Health Issues
Research shows that gardening can boost your mood and relieve stress. Community gardens in urban settings present an opportunity to promote mental well-being and safe socialization. Starting a garden on your own or in your community requires planning, patience and organization. The pandemic became a time to explore new hobbies....
Mindfulness Could Be an Important Strategy in Pain Reduction Toolbox
At this point, most of us are familiar with the concept of mindfulness. Through this ancient practice of focusing on sensory stimuli like our breathing or bodily sensations, we can be more present in the moment, and that can effectively reduce distress. The benefits of mindfulness-based therapy, which have been...
YOGA・
Loneliness and Mental Health Distress Have a Cyclical Relationship
A direct two-way link was found between chronic loneliness and greater mental health distress. Individuals who are young, disabled, or members of the LGBTQIA+ community are at higher risk of chronic loneliness. The pandemic contributed to feelings of loneliness, so such findings are crucial to supporting more vulnerable groups. For...
Developmental Dyslexia Was Essential For Human Survival and Still Has Benefits Today
Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that affects a person's ability to read, write, and spell. Although dyslexia is often mistaken as a sign of low intelligence, new research suggests its strengths contributed to the successful evolution and survival of humans. Researchers are calling for a change in our perspective of...
New Research Shows Psychoactive Brew Ayahuasca Improves Mood and Wellbeing
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic drink that's been used for hundreds of years in South America for ritual purposes. A new study suggests ayahuasca usage is linked to physical and mental health benefits, as well as overall better quality of life. Advocates hope research like this will help lawmakers, health professionals,...
Good Peer Play at Age 3 Means Better Mental Health Down the Road
When grown-ups see kids playing, they see games of hide and seek, freeze tag, or games of make-believe. What they don’t see is that kids are building confidence and self-esteem, nurturing curiosity, and developing coordination and stamina. Research shows that when children play, they are enhancing numerous cognitive, social,...
KIDS・
Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections
A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
The Evidence Is In: Depression Might Not Be Linked to Low Serotonin After All
The so-called "serotonin theory" claims that the activity or levels of serotonin in the brain are responsible for depression. A major review of prior research says there is no convincing evidence to support this theory. Many people take antidepressants because they've been led to believe in a biochemical cause for...
Disability Pride: The Strain of Trying to be Proud
July was Disability Pride Month, but there’s a difference between shouting from the rooftops and speaking in hushed tones. For many in the disability community, the idea of disability pride itself is a complicated topic. Whether it’s because of societal expectations, privacy concerns, or a lifelong curiosity about what...
A Father's Adult Attachment Style Is Directly Related to Anxiety in Children
Recent research shows that a father's attachment style may impact their child's anxiety levels. Paternal attachment styles can also change the child or adolescent’s attachment to their parents. Increased awareness of this connection could improve father-child relationships and prevent the transfer of generational trauma. Understanding the attachment style of...
Verywell Mind
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.https://www.verywellmind.com/
Comments / 0