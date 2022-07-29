www.progressiverailroading.com
EFG Names Industry Leader to Expand Its Training, Compliance and Recruiting Capabilities
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- EFG Companies today announced automotive industry sales and operations leader Kim Kotz Carroll has joined the company as Vice President of Training and Recruiting. Today, each of EFG’s F&I training graduates produce an average of $206,000 in additional annual revenue. The company also maintains an average of $2,051 in client F&I PRU. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005143/en/ Kim Kotz Carroll has joined EFG Companies as Vice President of Training and Recruiting, boosting the company’s award-winning client engagement model which incorporates ongoing sales, F&I and compliance training to meet each dealership’s unique goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss
Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and gross bookings hit an an all-time high as anxiety over COVID-19 eased. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase compared with the same time last year. That’s about 21 million trips per day, on average. Monthly active platform consumers climbed 21% from the prior-year period to 122 million. Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight.
Renesas Launches 5V RX660 32-Bit MCUs with Superior Noise Tolerance for Home Appliances and Industrial Applications
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new addition to the RX 32-bit MCU Family, the RX660 group of microcontrollers (MCUs) that supports operating voltages of up to 5V, offering superior noise tolerance for home appliances and industrial equipment exposed to high electromagnetic interference. The RX660 is the first in Renesas’ higher-end RX general-purpose MCU devices to support 5V and the first in the RX Family to feature a built-in CAN FD controller that enables fast data communication. The high operating voltages of the new RX660 MCUs eliminate the need for external noise-suppression components that are required for many 3V MCUs today. This allows customer to reduce development time and component cost, improving system quality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005453/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Wins Best Endpoint Product Award from UC Today
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that its Ooma AirDial solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today ( https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/uc-awards-2022-winners/ ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005237/en/ Ooma AirDial, a drop-in replacement from Ooma for obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today. (Photo: Business Wire)
