Christina Vander Esch, 90, Hawarden
HAWARDEN—Christina M. Vander Esch, 90, of Hawarden, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Lebanon Christian Reformed Church in rural Sioux Center, IA, with Pastor Bob Drenten officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 6-8 p.m. today (Thursday, Aug. 4) at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Sioux County group offers scholarships for Latino students
REGIONAL—Growing up in Guatemala, Otto Reyna loved to draw. However, he was mostly limited to paper and pencil, sketching stick figures at first, then moving to drawings of greater complexity. When Reyna came to the United States as a 15-year-old, he settled with his parents and seven siblings in...
Two injured in collision south of Ashton
ASHTON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on the Highway 60 expressway near Ashton. Twenty-one-year-old Celia Rubi Chilel Chavez of Bellevue, NE, initially was driving a 2007 Nissan Exterra north in the southbound lanes, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Tranquil Backyard Retreat
O’Briens find plenty of ways to fill up outdoor space. All you’ll be able to grow here are hostas and day lilies. That’s what Pat and Jody O’Brien heard nine years ago when they first moved from Sioux Falls to their Okoboji home. It was easy...
Ocheyedan toddler fights rare disorder
SIBLEY—When offering a two-year-old a cookie and lemonade, the chance they decline ranks fairly low. Despite facing challenges in his young life, Clayton Schiphoff showed his spunky personality while happily accepting the treats during a reception last Wednesday at his home in Ocheyedan. The toddler’s parent’s, Dalton and Dakota Schiphoff, were celebrating being named Shayla Bee Fund recipient No. 227.
Rolling Along
Okoboji Bicycle Club explores the Iowa Great Lakes during summer. Whether it’s from a seat on the Queen II, from your dancing spot out on Preservation Plaza grooving to a Live at the Lake concert or hiking through Kenue Park at the Dickinson County Nature Center — there are so many ways to explore the different areas of the Iowa Great Lakes.
Fairy Godmother
Fairy gardens delight kayakers in canals of West Okoboji. The canals of West Okoboji are mystical and otherworldly. Kayakers explore these waterways and in the last couple of years the canals have an added touch of whimsy and magic. Fairy gardens now dot the landscape. And Cathy Kuker could be...
Letter: Story mixed up who said what
Recently, you published a story concerning the O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting from July 13. No one from The REVIEW staff was in attendance at this meeting, thus there are a few inaccuracies in your reporting. First, you included quotes from Patty Vollink and Denise Steffen. While the quotes...
Lyon getting part of opioid court payout
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County is getting a sliver of a legal settlement tied to the national opioid crisis, although the payout details are still forthcoming. County attorney Amy Oetken updated the board of supervisors at its Tuesday meeting in Rock Rapids. “At this point, we’re just waiting. I think it’ll...
Editorial: The future of EMS
Evolution is part of everyday life, and such a change may be forthcoming to O’Brien County emergency medical services. O’Brien County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson briefed the county board of supervisors on this issue on July 19. Two EMS medical directors are departing soon, one to a relocation, one to retirement.
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
