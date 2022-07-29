Omak assault, robbery suspect arrested at casino in Coulee Dam

www.ncwlife.com
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
ncwlife.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
ifiberone.com
Soap Lake police, medical personnel able to revive woman found unconscious, not breathing
SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake police and medical personnel were able to save a woman who was having a cardiac event likely caused by an opioid overdose Thursday evening. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Third Avenue Northeast and arrived to find a woman unconscious and not breathing. Officers Jones and Gallaher immediately began CPR and also administered NARCAN.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake man accused of illegally receiving COVID-19 relief funds
A 29-year-old Moses Lake man is facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding the government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson was indicted July 19 on six counts including four charges of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Jackson fabricated a nonexistent business in 2021 to apply for...
Moses Lake nurse gets 18 months in prison for tampering with morphine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Moses Lake nurse will spend 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medication. Esther Rae Tuller, 41, tampered with opioid narcotics while she was working at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020. She used syringes to remove morphine from at least 17 vials and then ingested it as part...
Nine people hurt, no deaths in pileup on WA-281 in Grant County
QUINCY, Wash. — In light of a massive six-vehicle accident on WA-281 in Grant County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released details on the pileup that left nine people injured. According to WSP investigators, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver approached five vehicles that were stopped for construction on the...
ncwlife.com
Early morning fire chars more than 100 acres south of Ephrata
Firefighters battled challenging terrain and shifting winds early Tuesday morning to get control of a wildfire south of Ephrata that burned about 100 to 200 acres. The fire burning in sagebrush near Highways 17 and 282 was reported just after 2 a.m. and Grant County Fire Districts 13, 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded.
ifiberone.com
No license, no insurance…bad day on bike for teen after ejection from motorcycle near Manson
MANSON - A Manson teen is in trouble after crashing into the side of a truck just east of the city he’s from Thursday afternoon. Washington state troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Virrueta was going west on SR 150 on his Kawasaki Ninja sport bike when he reportedly changed lanes and hit the side of an eastbound pickup truck that was turning left on southbound Wapata Lake Road.
gazette-tribune.com
Sheriff’s office seeks woman suspected in assault and robbery
OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 24-year-old Omak woman they believe assaulted and robbed another woman near Omak on July 20. The sheriff’s office received a report of a female who was beating on the back door of a residence on Old Riverside Highway. The female was injured and bloody.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a man they found passed out in a car with suspected fentanyl pills. 39-year-old Felix W. Schuck is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Why Aren’t There Any Boats on This Huge Lake Just North of Tri-Cities?
When traveling I-90, Sprague Lake is visible on the border of Adams and Lincoln Counties. Sprague Lake is a very large freshwater lake, but shallow, about 18' deep at best. It's located about two miles west of the city of Sprague. Why is it that you hardly ever see any...
