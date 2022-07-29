Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

www.wbko.com
Related
WBKO
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort. You can watch that below:. The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the...
WBKO
Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally. Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use....
WBKO
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. “The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page. Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and...
WBKO
BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky. The flooding has claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in...
WBKO
Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As recovery and aid efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many communities outside of the devastated areas are sending what they can in supplies and volunteers to help those in need. “Pretty much all the town is completely flooded, besides Main Street,” said Recruit Officer Jacob Kersey,...
WBKO
Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for schools affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said he has been in close contact with the superintendents of those schools to talk about their needs during this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
WBKO
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
WBKO
Cave Research Foundation receives Regional Award from National Park Service
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park’s longtime partner, the Cave Research Foundation, has been awarded the 2021 George and Helen Hartzog Regional Group Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service from the National Park Service’s Volunteers-In-Parks program. This award recognizes the contribution the CRF has made to...
WBKO
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicks to “Too Cool for School” back to school party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicked off its four day long “Too Cool for School” party today. The party will take place at the park, with free crafts and activities for children and parents alike. The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies...
WBKO
'This sure hurts': Man describes watching fire destroy most of Calif. town
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and destroyed homes that contained decades of memories. 'It looks like a war zone': Crews fight fire in Montana. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In northwestern Montana, winds picked up on a fire burning in...
Comments / 0