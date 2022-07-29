Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

www.idahostatejournal.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top stories
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontation
5 great pizza places in Oregon
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high temps
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacity
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is home to Portland, recorded seven deaths suspected to be related to heat, the highest of any Oregon county. ...
Idaho State Journal
Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
techaiapp.com
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
kptv.com
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
McMinnville neighborhood pummeled by gunfire, fireworks
An hours-long incident that included gunshots fired at and by police ended when a man surrendered to McMinnville police Saturday afternoon.
Dog left in car dies; owner arrested in Beaverton
The owner of a German Shepherd was arrested for 1st-degree animal abuse after leaving the dog in a locked vehicle for at least 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, officials said.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
2 found dead in Oregon City, suspicious death investigation underway
Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and woman were reportedly found dead in an Oregon City apartment on Thursday.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
westsideseattle.com
UPDATE: Cathlamet Ferry crashes into Fauntleroy Ferry dock; Ferry suffers major damage, some cars damaged too
Washington State Ferries posted news release Thursday in the wake of the collision of the Cathlamet ferry with the south side dolphin barrier at the Fauntleroy ferry dock. "We're assessing the damage to Cathlamet and an offshore terminal structure at Fauntleroy dock following a hard landing of the vessel there this morning. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
Homemade explosives found across McMinnville, police search for suspect
McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home's driveway.
Driver, 17, dies when truck hits power pole
A teenage driver died and another passenger was hurt after crashing into a power pole in Clark County just before noon Saturday.
