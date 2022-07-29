Exchange Operator Cboe Writes Down Bulk of ErisX Acquisition

money.usnews.com
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Is Crypto Bottom Fully In? CEO of $5,100,000,000 Digital Asset Fund Says Industry’s ‘Stresses’ Peaked in Q2
The CEO of crypto fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes the worst of the crypto downturn may be over. Morehead, whose firm manages assets totaling approximately $5.1 billion, says the worst of the crypto crash occurred in May and June when the stresses in the system peaked. “I think we’re...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX To Lay Off Employees As It Fights Legal Battle With ‘Bitcoin Jesus’
Embattled crypto derivatives exchange CoinFLEX is announcing employee layoffs amid a legal battle with ‘Bitcoin Jesus.’. In a new blog post, CoinFLEX says it is laying off a significant number of employees across the board as a means of reducing overhead costs. “We, unfortunately, had to let go of...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. A new job posting by America’s biggest ticketing company, Ticketmaster, reveals mainstream interest in exploring new revenue streams using nonfungible tokens . Over... Argentina’s economic restrictions have reached the sports industry, with the...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
cryptopotato.com
Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
Institutional investments in the cryptocurrency space are still quite late in 2022 and their real entry could be the spark for the next rally. The reality for the crypto industry and cryptocurrency prices in 2022 is institutional investment has only just begun. When it happens for real, the market will suddenly and drastically revise the exchange rate of crypto upward.
Benzinga
A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
TechCrunch
Swvl’s $100M acquisition of Smart Bus startup Zeelo is off, amid tech stocks slump
Swvl, an Egyptian-born startup that provides shared transportation services for intercity and intracity trips, had previously gone public (NASDAQ: SWVL) via a SPAC, and had agreed to acquire Zeelo, adding to its recent acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, as well as the announced acquisitions of Volt Lines and door2door. When...
zycrypto.com
40% of all BTC in circulation are currently in loss, but analyst points out a strong accumulation zone
Bitcoin is experiencing one of the most challenging stages of its journey to being a widely adopted asset class. Still, these challenging times are not new to the asset, having faced worse market conditions and emerged triumphant. Most recently, data has revealed that 40% of all the BTC in circulation...
US News and World Report
HSBC Rejects Demerger of Asian Business, Citing Huge Risks
LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC said on Monday a demerger or spinoff of its Asian business risks huge one-off execution costs, higher taxes and ongoing running costs for the bank, in its most detailed rebuttal yet to calls from its largest shareholder to break up the bank. Sources said in April...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?
For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
Motley Fool
Will Electronic Arts Disappoint Investors on Tuesday?
Electronic Arts is enjoying solid demand and rising profits. The fiscal 2023 year will depend on a few big releases over the next several months. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FIFA・
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange
Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
