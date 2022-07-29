Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after locating SUV used in drive-by shooting

kmyu.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
Taylorsville police ask for public's help to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night. Officials said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven store located at 3180 West 5400 South around 11:30 p.m. According to Taylorsville police, the suspect walked...
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
Police responding to serious collision between vehicle vs motorcycle in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are responding to a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle that occurred Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. No other details were initially provided but a Salt...
Man who allegedly tried to burn spider faces reckless burn charges after wildfire sparked
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who told authorities he accidentally started a wildfire that burned 40 acres in Springville on Aug. 1 is facing a reckless burn charge as well as charges relating to drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper,...
Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
Rain douses wildland fire near Springville that started with man trying to 'burn a spider'
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A strong rain storm moved over Springville late Monday night, drenching a wildfire that started earlier in the afternoon. The Springville Fire ignited at a trailhead on the northeast side of town just before 5 p.m. . Utah County deputies arrested a man who allegedly...
Clipped gas line forces evacuations, road closure on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A gas leak on 100 South and State Street closed the road and forced evacuations. Salt Lake fire and hazmat crews responded to the scene on Monday to assist after a construction crew nicked a gas line. Several first responder vehicles were on the scene and helped block State Street.
Several homes threatened after brush fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Several homes were threatened after a brush fire broke out in Tooele. The fire, officially named the Meadowbrook Fire, ignited on Sunday in the Pine Canyon area of Tooele, around 1000 North and Droubay Road. No closures or evacuations were ordered. More from 2News. Calls...
Staffing shortage leads to TRAX Blue Line delays, cancelations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Riders on TRAX Blue Line trains will likely be delayed throughout Monday morning due staffing issues, according to the Utah Transit Authority. According to updates from UTA's social media, certain trips along the route from Salt Lake City Central to Draper Town Center have been canceled amid a staffing shortage.
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Salt Lake City records hottest month in 148 years of tracking temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — July 2022 was the hottest month ever recorded in Salt Lake City with a mean temperature averaging of 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That is a full 6.2 degrees warmer than an average, July and more than a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one the area experienced just last year.
Salt Lake City resident becomes friend to Navajo Nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19, lack of water, electricity, and basic healthcare a constant worry made worse by the pandemic. Their burden while heavy, has been lightened by one woman and her army of helpers. Fientje Allis, originally from the...
UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers should expect some delays as crews work to replace light poles on I-15 in Lehi throughout the week, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, crews will be removing more light poles beginning Monday at 9 a.m. The project will continue until 2 p.m. each day through Friday.
Stockton residents prepare for possible flooding 1-year after torrential rain
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Stockton are preparing for the possibility of floods in the area of the Jacob City Fire burn scar. That area of Tooele County flooded exactly one year ago to the day on Aug. 1, 2021 and with rain in the forecast, preparations to protect homes are being made right now.
