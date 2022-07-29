The internet has made finding and fighting furniture knockoffs easier than ever before. Its seamless searchability and connecting of like minds is now also being used to fact-check attributions that have long been believed to be true. The latest one is the Clam chair, one of design’s most sought-after seats. According to a new report from 1stDibs’s Introspective magazine, recent research conducted by design historians and collectors from around the world has uncovered the popular piece’s official creator: one Arnold Madsen, a Copenhagen-based upholsterer who fashioned the chair in 1944.

