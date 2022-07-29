www.architecturaldigest.com
architecturaldigest.com
Should You Set Up Your Design Business in a Vacation Hot Spot?
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. It’s no secret that the pandemic saw many city dwellers seeking refuge in the comfort and safety of the countryside. Areas like Cape Cod, the Hudson Valley, the Hamptons, and Aspen saw a significant uptick in population. Not only that, the demand for vacation homes continues to rise regardless of inflation or extreme fluctuations in the real estate market.
ICM’s Alternative TV Agent Katie Kolben Joins APA
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katie Kolben has joined APA as an agent in the Alternative and Factual Programming department. She will be based in APA’s New York office and will report to Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming. Kolben comes to APA from ICM Partners where she worked for 11 years, the past 7 as an agent in the Alternative Television department. She is bringing with her executive producer, director and production company clients whose credits include Brother vs. Brother (HGTV), Restored by the Fords (HGTV), Raw (Hulu),...
5 Common Growth Strategy Mistakes and How You Can Fix Them
If you're missing the mark with your growth strategy, here are five common growth strategy mistakes, so you can avoid them!
Uncovering the Complicated Origins of the Oft Misattributed Clam Chair
The internet has made finding and fighting furniture knockoffs easier than ever before. Its seamless searchability and connecting of like minds is now also being used to fact-check attributions that have long been believed to be true. The latest one is the Clam chair, one of design’s most sought-after seats. According to a new report from 1stDibs’s Introspective magazine, recent research conducted by design historians and collectors from around the world has uncovered the popular piece’s official creator: one Arnold Madsen, a Copenhagen-based upholsterer who fashioned the chair in 1944.
Lee Litumbe’s Coffee Table Book Collection Immerses Her in African Creativity
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
With Vibrant Paint Colors, a Historic D.C. Home Enters the Future
Nearly a decade ago, scientist Teresa Williams was looking to purchase a San Francisco home with her then new husband, tennis pro turned exercise therapist David Starbuck Smith. The duo fell in love with a vibrant condo in Duboce Triangle, but their offer was outbid. Instead of accepting defeat, they researched the property’s seller and discovered that he could help them achieve a dazzling space of their own.
