ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

By Luke Lonien
FUN 104
FUN 104
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people. “We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said. The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
SOMERSET, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
FUN 104

Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RED WING, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill

In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Prison#Real People#Unemployment Insurance
Calcasieu Parish News

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
WJON

Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Unemployment
wwisradio.com

Man Wanted For Selling The Drugs That Caused Fatal Overdose Arrested In Arkansas

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man wanted for selling the drugs that caused a fatal overdose has been arrested in Arkansas. U-S Marshals took Lathan Foster into custody Wednesday in Benton County, Arkansas. W-K-B-T/T-V reports he is accused of selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a West Salem man in December. An autopsy of Jeremy Pittman’s body determined fentanyl toxicity was the cause of his death. Foster is still in Arkansas waiting for extradition to La Crosse County.
WEST SALEM, WI
CBS Minnesota

Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
DULUTH, MN
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to prison for murder in Arkansas

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for a murder in Arkansas. Travis Barker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole. Barker was arrested in Fulton County,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy