Pendleton to Give Residents Say on Psilocybin Centers in City Limits

northeastoregonnow.com
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Small Business Ombudsman Leahey to Speak in Heppner on Aug. 9
Small Business Ombudsman Trevor Leahey with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office is returning to Heppner on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to chat with the public about any small business issues. He will also have more information about Paid Leave Oregon and psilocybin businesses in Oregon, and what they would...
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials
It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
How this Water Follies leader helped bring a premier Tri-Cities event back from the brink
It’s been a long run for the 60-year-old who dreams of having a summer vacation.
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
Vintage hydros from WA museum make a splash at Tri-Cities Water Follies. Seafair is next
Miss Budweiser, Miss Squire Shop and others were back on the Columbia River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Swimming pools in nearby towns in earlier days
Swimming pools in rural communities around the Walla Walla and Touchet valleys 50 or more years ago. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Smoke from Van Ausdle fire, July 29, 2022
VIDEO: Smoke rises from the Van Ausdle fire as it burns 1,100 acres of wheat north of Walla Walla on July 29, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEPR
KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood
Richland, WA — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, two homes on Badger Mountain Loop in S. Richland were surprised to find a significant amount of water flowing through their backyards. According to a Kennewick Irrigation District official, a pond overtopped on Westcliffe Blvd. sending water down towards Badger Mountain...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Zane Averett, said to be missing and in danger, was located Thursday
UNION – (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Zane Averett, age 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. Zane is believed to be in danger.
ifiberone.com
More drama for Easterday family after state of Oregon denies opening of mega dairy; lawsuit filed
BASIN CITY - Easterday Farms is suing the former owners of an Oregon mega dairy it purchased several years ago in hopes of getting out of its ownership agreement. According to the Tri-City Herald, the Basin City-based farm has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in the water under control at the Boardman, Oregon farm, which is east of Portland.
FOX 11 and 41
Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Two hurt in highway crash at Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
FOX 11 and 41
Battery causes fire at Washington Sate Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a Washington State Penitentiary pump house started a fire Thursday. That lithium ion battery caused an estimated $35,000 in damages according to the Walla Walla Fire Department. Walla Walla Fire Department determined the fire under control after...
Comments / 1