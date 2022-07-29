Texas builder unveils sleek prefabricated luxury homes starting at $600,000

houston.culturemap.com
Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
Travel through time with help from the Texas Historical Commission
History comes alive at so many places across the Lone Star State, with unique spots that honor the past and inspire an understanding of what it means to be a Texan. The Texas Historical Commission preserves the important stories of the past at more than 30 historic sites across the state, from Native American villages and frontier forts to both everyday and elegant homes, along with the social and political leaders who lived in them.
Fort Davis: Gaze at the stars from your perch in the highest town in Texas
At an altitude of 5,050 feet — nearly a mile! — Fort Davis is the highest town in Texas. And that comes with an express list of benefits, including a cooler climate, mountain scenery, incredible wildlife, impressive stargazing, and so much more. There are so many things to...
Colorado dreaming? Escape triple digits and road trip in a luxe RV.
The heat is on in Texas, and the mountains are calling. Answer the call by embarking on a cool camping adventure — literally and figuratively — to Colorado. But rather than pitching a tent or trying to locate an available cabin, get your glamp on and hit the road in a luxe RV.
Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas
With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. It has more than 200 years of history to its name,...
Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination
A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
