Fight for the Fair Maps: 2022 Buffalo Equitable Redistricting

Terry Foster Peeples
3d ago
all about money. you voted these people in who are not listening to the people in all communities. mayor and city council no longer work for the people anymore. need new YOUNG blood
2
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
City of Buffalo’s Community Meeting for LaSalle Station Redevelopment
The City of Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) are inviting University Heights residents to attend a public meeting for the LaSalle Station Redevelopment Project on Thursday, August 4, at 6pm at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center (3242 Main Street). The LaSalle Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) kick-off...
Nick Langworthy speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino for not providing sources of income
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race for the 23rd Congressional District continues to heat up and so do the attacks from two Republican candidates. GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is again speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino. This time it's about finances. Both candidates are required to submit a financial disclosure...
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.
Buffalo to join in National Night Out on Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will join the nationwide event called National Night Out on Tuesday between 7 and 10 p.m. The event is designed to help raise crime and drug prevention awareness. Mayor Byron Brown says the 39th edition of the event is sponsored by the National Association of...
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
Second round of East Side Commercial Districts Program in Buffalo includes $4 million in additional funding & expanded building renovation program
√ Part of governor's $50 million targeted investments in east Buffalo. √ Starting Aug. 3, residents can call 211 to learn more about programs. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced applications are open for comprehensive programs supporting residents of east Buffalo as part of the state's $50 million targeted investments. She applications will be available today for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which is creating an expanded building renovation program in four investment areas – Jefferson Avenue Commercial District, MLK Park Business District, Broadway Fillmore and Kensington Bailey – to improve the business climate, combat commercial vacancies, and contribute to the corridors' overall revitalization.
Fall bulk trash collection begins this week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
$34 Million Available To Help East Side Homeowners In Buffalo
Governor Kathy Hochul announced another round of millions of dollars are available to homeowners in Buffalo's East Side. Gov. Hochul made the announcement today, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Applications for the monies will be accepted by New York State soon. New York State Investing $50 Million Into Improving Buffalo’s Eastside...
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
Niagara Falls neighborhood with big rat problem
“There's a horrendous rat problem here. They're like everywhere,” declared Kyle Walker, resident, Niagara Falls. “They’re like everywhere — every day you see rates.”
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Part of Route 5 to shut down for Skyride on August 14
Part of Route 5 in Buffalo will temporarily shut down in less than two weeks.
Hochul, Brown among attendees at Day of Hope and Healing on Jefferson Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul joined hundreds of people in Buffalo on Saturday near the site where a mass shooting took place on May 14 at a Tops supermarket. The Buffalo Public School District hosted a Day of Hope and Healing on Jefferson Avenue Saturday in response to that shooting.
Niagara County Fair returning next week
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fair season is in full swing right now and there's another one about to begin. The Niagara County Fair kicks off on Wednesday. The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more. Admission...
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
