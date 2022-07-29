Stage 1 fire restrictions in place in Treasure, Bighorn, Musselshell counties

www.kulr8.com
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
Fire crews battling new fire in Golden Valley County
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY - Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in Golden Valley County, being called the Harms Road Fire. Golden Valley Undersheriff Mark Olson says the fire is burning about 8 miles northeast of the Hop Creek Fire. At this time, Olson says the fire...
Crews contain Hop Creek Fire near Ryegate
RYEGATE, Mont. - Crews contained a 2,300 acre fire near Ryegate. The Hop Creek Fire's norther border is located southeast of Ryegate to Jansen Road, and Painted Road is the southern border. The Golden Valley Sheriff's Department told Montana Right Now a landowner saw a lightning strike during the lightning...
The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location
BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Victim of fatal I-90 multi-car crash in Billings ID'd
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M. Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday. The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Update: 1 killed in four-vehicle crash on I-90 in Billings
A 59-year-old Billings man was killed in the four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
I’ve Stayed in Shady Montana Hotels Before. This One is the Worst
Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Butte and Billings Baseball are State A Championship Bound
After Billings beat Belgrade 13-11 and Butte overcame Havre 15-5 on Saturday, the Miners and Cardinals are set to meet in the title game on Sunday at Medina Park. Billings is going for their first-ever State A championship while Butte is trying for their first since 1953.
After being drafted by Cubs, Blatter keeps commitment to Alabama
BILLINGS, Mont.- Billings native Brock Blatter has decided to go to college and play baseball at the University of Alabama. Blatter was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round of the MLB draft. Blatter told SWX Montana on Tuesday he made his decision to go to play for...
Royals' twin brothers Austin and Lance Schaaf striking out the competition
BILLINGS, Mont.- On Sunday, the Billings Royals defeated the Helena Senators to claim the State AA American Legion Championship. Key in that victory were twin brothers, Austin and Lance Schaaf, who both came up big in crunch time. Tied at three a piece, Royals ace Lance Schaaf told his team...
