Boulder County hosts hearings on emergency response, transportation taxes

Marshall Fire rebuilding workshop scheduled in Louisville on Wednesday
The final workshop of a three-part series to assist residents rebuilding after last year’s Marshall Fire will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center, 900 Via Appia Way. The workshop will review the County’s RebuildingBetter.org website and provide information about rebuilding rebates and incentives...
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
Erie Airpark roadwork to begin next week
The Erie Department of Public Works announced that the first phase of the Erie Airpark road construction project is anticipated to begin Aug. 8, starting at Skylane Drive and Viking Court, and continuing through the end of the month. The project includes removing road surfaces prior to repaving and some...
Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma
On Saturday evening, there were no cross-town rivalries or school competitions. “We are one community here this evening to offer our love for one another and to the family of Dominic DePalma,” Andy McClure, who led the memorial, said. Dominic, a 17-year-old Broomfield High School student, was identified by...
Vessel sinks but not spirits at cardboard boat regatta
A small vessel sunk in Lafayette on Sunday, flanked by pirates and a small whale watching craft. The captain, Carter Aram, 20, and his first mate, Harper Arenson-Pie, 16, never abandoned their ship, despite only a mangled duct tape hull left to cling to by the time they returned to the ladder at the shallow end of the pool.
