Beyoncé thanks fans for ‘love and protection’ in wake of ‘Renaissance’ album leak

Beyoncé is crazy in love with her fans.

The “Break My Soul” singer, 40, took to Instagram to thank the Beyhive for respecting the scheduled release date of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” which was leaked three days ahead of the official drop Friday.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “Ive never seen anything like it. I cant thank yall enough for your love and protection.”

The 28-time Grammy winner went on to say that she cherishes her fans “for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

She thanked the massive fan base for its “unwavering support” and “for being patient.”

“We are going to take our time and Enjoy the music,” she said. “I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep.”

“Break My Soul,” the dance pop and house single released off the album late last month, already got the presidential seal of approval when former President Barack Obama added it to his hotly-anticipated annual summer playlist this week.