Harley Quinn season 3 completes the Deadpooling of the Batman universe

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on ‘Rocky’ Ownership Complaints Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff
Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise in light of MGM developing a film spinoff centering on Ivan Drago. Stallone — who wrote the screenplay for 1976’s Oscar-winning Rocky, in which he starred as boxer Rocky Balboa — took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize the planned film Drago that is being written by Robert Lawton, as first reported this week by The Wrap. Although Stallone did not directly name anyone in his latest post, his mention of a “94-year-old producer” is an apparent reference to Irwin Winkler, who is 91 and has a producing credit on...
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
9 great movies new to streaming to watch in August 2022
August is here, can you believe it? Wow! This month’s crop of new movies being added to streaming includes such beloved favorites as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Alex Garland’s cerebral sci-fi debut Ex Machina, Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog, and much more. Here are the nine of...
The Arrowverse as we know it will end with The Flash next year
The Fastest Man Alive will finally hit the brakes, as The Flash ends its long run on The CW with season 9 in 2023. The CW announced that The Flash's upcoming season, scheduled to premiere on the network's midseason schedule (which typically begins in January) will be its last. The series, which was the first to spin off of the success of 2011's Arrow and officially turn it into an entire small-screen DC Universe (dubbed, naturally, The Arrowverse), is also the last show in that universe still standing.
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming
Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
Quality Control’s Pee Says Any Southern Artist Not Inspired By Birdman Is Telling ‘A Muthafuckin’ Lie’
Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas ran into Birdman at a recent video shoot, and used the opportunity to give the Cash Money Records label head his flowers. “You the only n-gga I looked up to,” Pee is seen saying to Birdman in a video that arrived on social media on Tuesday (July 26). “And if a n-gga from the south is saying you ain’t inspiring them to wanna do this shit they tellin’ a motherfuckin’ lie. That’s real talk. I get it from you!”
Jupe is the biggest tragedy in Nope, a movie full of tragedies
Jordan Peele’s Nope is arguably about a lot of different things. The primary characters are all obsessed with fame, whether they have it and don’t want it, are seeking it as a means to an unrelated end, or crave it for its own sake. They’re all chasing a mystery with little thought for the consequences — haunted by a UFO that’s clearly abducting animals and people, they work to bring evidence of its existence to other people, but without considering the possible costs. As critics have pointed out, that serves as a handy metaphor for everything from irresponsible journalism to click-hungry social media stars trying to commodify every aspect of life. There are a number of running themes in Nope, from the burden of the unknowable to the way the obsession with spectacle dominates modern culture.
Cara Delevingne Explains 'Odd' Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at BBMAs
The model went viral with photos of her holding the rapper's dress train made the rounds on social media.
‘Prey’: inside the “frightening” new ‘Predator’ prequel
Here’s a fun game: mention Predator, and watch filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg’s face light up. We do so many times during our quickfire chat at The Langham, one of London’s swankiest hotels – and the effect is always the same. Big. Cheesy. Grin. “When I was a...
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Game of Thrones upgraded to 4K HDR on HBO Max, not ‘too dark’ anymore
Game of Thrones fans had many problems with the show’s final season, and one of their most vehement criticisms involved a technical issue rather than a concern about plot: Viewers complained that they couldn’t see the action unfolding during the Battle of Winterfell, because the episode was just “too dark.” Now, more than three years after the episode aired, HBO is offering a new way to stream the show that may help.
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Ben Affleck Returns as Batman Once Again for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Despite expressing multiple times that he’d be retiring his role from the DCEU, Ben Affleck has now been confirmed to return as Batman once again in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While Warner Bros. and DC Comics have kept Affleck’s appearance in the film tightly...
The next Tomb Raider film will feature a new Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s movie rights are up for grabs. According to a report from TheWrap, the Amazon-owned MGM waited too long to create a sequel to its 2018 Tomb Raider film, freeing up the rights for the next Hollywood studio that wants to take a stab at creating an adaption of the long-running video game franchise.
"Wakanda Forever" LEGO Set Spoils Marvel's New Black Panther
Black Panther fans or not, millions of people around the world felt the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Many fans, after celebrating his life and legacy, have wondered what's next for his on-screen character T'challa – the titular character of Marvel's Black Panther based on the 1970s superhero.
Get to the Choppa! Every 'Predator' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best—Including New Predator Movie 'Prey'
The Predator is one of the most recognizable movie monsters, having taken on everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger to the titular beast from the Alien movies. While the franchise has had plenty of ups, it has also seen its fair share of downs. Before the release of the new Predator movie Prey, here is a ranking of each of the Predator movies so far.
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg walks us through the Predator’s scary new look
One of the most exciting things about Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, is the way that it finally delivers on one of the few bits of backstory we have about the alien race of hunters. The film, coming straight to Hulu on Aug. 5, reveals that they’ve been stalking humans for centuries. Set in 1719, Prey shows what may be the first time a Predator came to Earth, and given the much earlier time frame, this Predator looks very different from any we’ve seen before.
