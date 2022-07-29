ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

You have now more time to enter Allentown Fair’s culinary contests

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
You now have more time to enter for your chance at bragging rights, a blue ribbon and in some cases cash for your best recipes.

The Allentown Fair has extended the deadline for its culinary contests to Aug. 8. The fair, which will mark its 170th year, opens Aug. 31 and continues through Sept. 5.

Culinary contests for amateur bakers and home cooks are held every year as part of the fair inside the Agri-Plex.

This year’s contests are:

  • Stuffed sandwich cookies
  • BBQ Meat
  • King Arthur Flour Bundt cake contest
  • Best bread pudding
  • PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest
  • The Buttered Crumb Great American Shoo-Fly Pie Contest
  • Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery Chili
  • Bechdolts Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert Contest
  • Best “No Bake” Dessert Contest
  • Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest
  • Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest

How to enter: Your best bet is to get your forms to register is by visiting www.allentownfairpa.org and clicking on “Contests.” Once you are there, choose the contests you want to enter and click on the link to get the form and further rules and instructions.

Info: 610-433-7541 or email: info@allentownfair.com .

