Topgolf Las Vegas is a fantasy sports venue for all seasons

Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas local hits $338K Pai Gow poker progressive jackpot at The Orleans
A Las Vegas local hit Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot for a payday of nearly $340,000.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
Fox5 KVVU
Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
cdcgamingreports.com
Palms bringing the rooftop Ghostbar back to life this week
Ghostbar, a 55th-floor bar and lounge atop the Palms Casino Resort, will return on Aug. 3. The indoor-outdoor nightlife location that originally opened in 2001 was closed a few years ago following a sale of the Palms. However, representatives of Southern California’s San Manuel Indian Tribe, which acquired the Palms...
8newsnow.com
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
macaronikid.com
Template: 5 Things to Do in SW Las Vegas -Weekend Edition!
There are so many great events and activities to do with your kids in SW Las Vegas this weekend!. Here are Macaroni KID SW Las Vegas' picks for the five things to do in the SW Las Vegas area with kids this weekend. Click on the links for all the details!
lasvegasmagazine.com
Want some ambience with that meal? Check out these Las Vegas restaurants
Whatever it is that brought you to Las Vegas, it’s a safe bet that you’re looking for a good time. And it’s easy to find. When you’re ready to start the party with a dining experience that’s full of energy and specifically geared to satisfy your squad, check out one of these vibrant restaurants offering ideal atmosphere, great food and service and the right vibe for your big night out.
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.
Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The long-anticipated end to a frenetic and unsustainable real estate market is a relief to prospective buyers who have been waiting for the market to cool, but a blow to sellers, especially those caught off guard by the rapid turn. “I have one seller who is not lowering their price because I think they haven’t […] The post Motivation key for sellers as real estate market steadies appeared first on Nevada Current.
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
point2homes.com
5416 Harmony Avenue, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89107
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5416 Harmony Avenue Español?. Dryer, Garbage Disposer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer. Listing provided by Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®. Copyright © 2022 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS ®, Inc. All rights reserved. All...
Videos show rain pouring into Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorm rolls through valley
A severe thunderstorm rolled through the Las Vegas Valley, drenching roads and some casino floors.
Lotus of Siam Opening Third Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lotus of Siam is a staple in the las Vegas community and they are set to open their third location in Red Rock casino. Joining Jillian Lopez with a preview of the menu are owners chef Saipin Chutima and Penny Chutima.
