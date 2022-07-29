Dighton appoints new police chief

www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Block Island to vote on hiring of new police chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will vote on the hiring of a new police chief on Monday. In June, former Chief Matthew Moynihan left his post after the town council voted against funding state troopers on Block Island for the summer. He took over as chief in South Kingstown.
capecod.com
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
ABC6.com
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
ABC6.com
Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Nurse at The Miriam Facing Firearms Charges After Bringing Gun to Hospital
A nurse at The Miriam Hospital in Providence is facing firearms charges after being arrested for bringing a gun — without a license — to work over the weekend. Providence police responded on Sunday morning to the security office at The Miriam Hospital on Summit Avenue on the East Side, where they met with a security officer.
ABC6.com
Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
ABC6.com
Jasiel Correia scheduled to argue appeal in September
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A former Fall River mayor that was sentenced to serve six years in federal prison is scheduled to appeal his conviction next month. Jasiel Correia, 30, was convicted defrauding investors through his “SnoOwl” app and extorting money from marijuana companies. Correia was...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings. Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
ABC6.com
Several different departments rush to help put out Mansfield fire
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Mansfield Fire Department said several different departments from surrounding areas helped to put out a brush fire early Monday morning. Mansfield firefighters received a call at midnight from Boston Medflight that their helicopter spotted a large brush fire on the north side of Maple Street in the conservation area.
whdh.com
Hanson Police locate missing 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Police announced early Monday morning they have located missing 12-year-old girl Ashlynn Gill. The police department said on Sunday Gill was either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
whdh.com
Worcester Police: Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy. The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street. They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing...
Comments / 0