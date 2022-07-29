IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
09-11-22-37-38
(nine, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $580,500
Cash4Life
06-07-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2
(six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Quick Draw Midday
01-07-13-18-23-27-32-34-38-40-41-45-50-54-60-63-65-71-75-80, BE: 80
(one, seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty; BE: eighty)
Daily Three-Midday
3-8-0, SB: 2
(three, eight, zero; SB: two)
Daily Three-Evening
3-3-8, SB: 8
(three, three, eight; SB: eight)
Daily Four-Midday
5-8-1-3, SB: 2
(five, eight, one, three; SB: two)
Daily Four-Evening
9-3-3-7, SB: 8
(nine, three, three, seven; SB: eight)
Quick Draw Evening
02-05-06-08-09-14-24-28-36-37-47-48-51-52-56-63-68-72-74-76, BE: 52
(two, five, six, eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: fifty-two)
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Comments / 0