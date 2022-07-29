ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

By Luke Lonien
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
STURGEON LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill

In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Prison#Real People#Unemployment Insurance
Power 96

Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota

You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week

(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS Minnesota

Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy