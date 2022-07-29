Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

power96radio.com
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Minnesota Family Finds 100+ Goats Grazing In Their Backyard
It created quite the commotion.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
willmarradio.com
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
Cancer-Causing Agent Reason for Recall of Popular Sunscreen in Minnesota
Before you spray that sunscreen, you need to check the recall below because one was just issued for a popular product in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States. Edgewell Personal Care Company has voluntarily recalled some of their Banana Boat products due to benzene being detected in the product.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested
DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
