Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Treasure Hunt” game were:

07-11-17-26-29

(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

