Winning numbers drawn in ‘Treasure Hunt’ game

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the current Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported. “Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
YORK, Pa. — The concrete kid has been hard to beat, winning all over posse land but now he heads to a long stretch on the road and that starts with a wing dance. In Missouri at I-70 for the Rudeen Foundation race against the All-Stars. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri hit the road away from the Keystone State.
Average gas prices have gone below $4 per gallon in nearly 20 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. The state’s gas tax — 57.6 cents per gallon — and tight gasoline inventory for much of the Northeast are to blame, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his morning briefing on the disaster. The death toll stood at 37 on Tuesday after more bodies were found Monday in the ruined landscape, and while more than 1,300 people have been rescued, crews are still trying to reach some people who remain cut off by floods or mudslides. Hundreds were unaccounted for, a number that should drop as cellphone service is restored and people can tell each other they’re alive, the governor said. “It is absolutely devastating out there,” Beshear said. “It’s going to take years to rebuild. People left with absolutely nothing. Homes that we don’t know where they are, just entirely gone. And we continue to find bodies of our brothers and sisters that we have lost.”
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
On July 28, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced in-person services for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants became available by appointment at all PA CareerLink centers statewide.
Several little-known Michigan conservatives were vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really blunt in a historical context, this is not the Republican A game,” said longtime Michigan pollster Richard Czuba. Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Tudor Dixon, which could help her break out of a four-candidate pack that has been close to tied in polling during the final weeks, after other top candidates didn’t make the ballot because they didn’t file enough valid nominating signatures.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania has launched a new anti-litter campaign — “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the campaign Monday, Aug. 1. It follows the release of a Litter Action Plan last year. “As a commonwealth we recognize we need to change behavior, not just clean up the mess,” said […]
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is set to vote on raising toll prices on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to an agenda for the commission’s August 2 meeting, the commission will vote to approve the proposed 2023 annual toll increase of 5% across the entire Turnpike system. The...
