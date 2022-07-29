ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

06-12-13-15-36

(six, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-six)

Lucky For Life

03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Poker Lotto

JS-KS-AS-8C-10D

(JS, KS, AS, 8C, 10D)

Midday Daily 3

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Midday Daily 4

9-4-0-7

(nine, four, zero, seven)

Daily 3

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

Daily 4

5-8-2-2

(five, eight, two, two)

Fantasy 5

04-12-14-20-32

(four, twelve, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

Keno

04-09-10-11-13-16-17-20-23-27-30-34-37-39-44-55-65-67-73-75-76-77

(four, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

