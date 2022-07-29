Delaware County Ranks Near Top in Purchasing Power in PA

delco.today
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Mercury
Town hall topics in Chester County: Rising inflation, recovery from historic floods
EASTTOWN — Inflation is rising. During this last year, the energy index rose 41.6 percent, the U.S. Department of Labor reported in June. The gasoline index increased 59.9 percent during this same span, the largest 12-month increase in that index since March 1980. Also in June, the U.S. inflation...
Delco Woman Casts for New Career, Pulls in Fish Nets
Tina Lewis at work on a fish net projectImage via Wayward Trading Post. Delaware County native Tina Lewis left behind the security of her 15 years with AmerisourceBergen to enter uncharted waters—designing fish nets, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Delaware County Consolidates Departments with Media Building Buy
Delaware County Council has approved purchasing the Flagship Corporate Center in Media for $15.4 million to house the county’s planning and housing department, the commerce center, and possibly VisitDelcoPA, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The building, close to the county courthouse and government center, is the...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
abc27.com
New money for Pennsylvanians who receive utility assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who receive benefits through LIHEAP will be receiving supplemental payments. The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments will be made to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season. These supplemental payments will...
All of Pa.’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Fitzpatrick
All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs, covering Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. It’s more moderate than any of Fitzpatrick’s GOP colleagues’ districts, and this isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements.
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments
Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
SAP in Newtown Square Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women
SAP’s US headquarters in Newtown Square was among 14 Philadelphia-area companies chosen by Forbes to place in the top 50 companies nationwide as among the best workplaces for women, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Saunders House to Pay $819,640 for Providing Unnecessary Rehabilitation Therapy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
