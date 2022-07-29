Back-to-school wellness sets students up for success

www.wsaz.com
WSAZ
Open interviews with Bellisio Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join the 2021 Business of the Year in the heart of Jackson, Ohio. Apply here: https://www.bellisiofoods.com/careers/
WSAZ
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
WSAZ
Huntington High gets back to work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
WSAZ
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former special education teacher will spend 10 years in jail for harming students in her care while employed by Kanawha County Schools. In May, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. Tuesday, Boggs was sentenced to 12 months...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
WSAZ
‘Journeys with the Messiah’ art exhibit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a part of its sesquicentennial celebration, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting Journeys with the Messiah, a photography exhibit by award-winning photographer. Michael Belk. In 2008, Michael traded his glamorous globe-trotting lifestyle of success for a “mission of significance.” He embarked on a journey to...
WSAZ
Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
meigsindypress.com
Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community
RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Metro News
West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by […]
WSAZ
Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
WSAZ
Huntington Area Fun Pass offers discounts this summer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can enjoy the city of Huntington this summer without breaking the bank. Anna Adkins from the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their summer fun pass. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
WSAZ
South Charleston starts the season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
ashlandbeacon.com
Raceland Race Days This Weekend: Head to Greenup August 4-6 for Food, Concerts and More
Raceland Race Days has a rich history in Greenup County. Race Days is an annual festival that is held the first weekend in August, to remember the history of the old racetrack in Raceland. Race Days has been going strong for 35 years now. The fun begins on Thursday, August 4 and ends on the evening of Saturday, August 6.
WSAZ
Bednarik list is out and WVU has 1st day of practice
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four local college football players are listed on the first 2022 Bednarik Award watch list for this season. They are Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Ronnie Hickman along with Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan. WVU’s Dante Stills also made the list as the Mountaineers had their first practice of the season.
WSAZ
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
