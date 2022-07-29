National Family Fun Month

NEW YORK - Leading up to the start of the school year, neighbors in Washington Heights are enjoying "Free Open Streets," where they can participate in family-friendly activities on three blocks that have been closed to traffic during the week. The event's host, Community League of the Heights, hopes to have a positive influence."Collectively, the kids are safe," said CLOTH program director Jon-Paul Dyson. "They're watching their own families. It takes a village, and this is absolutely what that is."CLOTH hosts sports, arts and other enrichment for free for the neighborhood, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....

