National Family Fun Month

"Free Open Streets" offer safe space in Washington Heights
NEW YORK - Leading up to the start of the school year, neighbors in Washington Heights are enjoying "Free Open Streets," where they can participate in family-friendly activities on three blocks that have been closed to traffic during the week. The event's host, Community League of the Heights, hopes to have a positive influence."Collectively, the kids are safe," said CLOTH program director Jon-Paul Dyson. "They're watching their own families. It takes a village, and this is absolutely what that is."CLOTH hosts sports, arts and other enrichment for free for the neighborhood, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Huntington High gets back to work
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall sports started all across the state of West Virginia as Huntington High began the quest again to win their last game of the year. Back in December, HHS lost to Martinsburg in the Class AAA football finals and have been working since that day to get back to Wheeling.
