ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Numbers Evening

2-4-5-1

(two, four, five, one)

Numbers Midday

3-1-0-2

(three, one, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Wild Money

05-06-08-13-22, Extra: 34

(five, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-two; Extra: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the current Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California’s allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company’s “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found that since 2014, it used what Bonta called an inflated “cash price” for products that was 15% higher than the true retail price, among other alleged violations. The practice affected more than 100,000 contracts through the company’s Preferred Lease line, previously known as AcceptanceNOW, although the company also has more than 2,000 standalone stores. Many consumers seek rent-to-own options without realizing that “the total price they pay will end up being much higher” than if they bought outright, Bonta said. And with Rent-A-Center’s 15% “illegal upcharge,” he said, “that couch, that fridge or that washer potentially cost struggling families hundreds of extra dollars each.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which sustained major damage in the McKinney Fire, sheriff’s officials said.
YREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

All eyes on ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate primary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hoped to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrowed the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler were seen as leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. Others include U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home. Some Republican leaders worried that nominating the scandal-scarred Greitens could open the door for a Democrat to win in November. The Democrats were led by Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who has never held office but who outraised everyone in both parties, and Trudy Busch Valentine, a philanthropist, retired nurse and an heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban proposal narrowly approved over the weekend by the Republican-dominated state Senate. The committee broadened the language to include an exception allowing abortions to protect the health of the mother and adjusted the time frame when abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville,...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is holding the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters’ anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. But the outcome might not reflect broader sentiments in the country as a whole, given how conservative Kansas is and how twice as many Republicans as...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky clinics appeal order that reinstated abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state, a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The clinics, both in Louisville, asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to vacate the ruling issued Monday evening by a judge on the state’s intermediate Court of Appeals. That ruling meant most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. In their motion to the Supreme Court, the clinics said that ruling had “upended 50 years of the status quo” by essentially halting abortion access in Kentucky. As a result, women previously scheduled to receive abortions are now being turned away, the filing said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Biden declares South Dakota disaster for June storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six counties: Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson and Spink. A preliminary assessment estimated the storms caused more than $1.6 million in damage. From June 11 to June 14, Jones County recorded the first tornado in over two decades, straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour were recorded and hail the size of grapefruit fell, Noem wrote in a letter requesting the presidential disaster declaration.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote. Of the 10, four opted not to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
The Associated Press

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. The fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we’re in triple digit temperatures,” said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokeswoman at Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy