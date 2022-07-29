RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Numbers Evening
2-4-5-1
(two, four, five, one)
Numbers Midday
3-1-0-2
(three, one, zero, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Wild Money
05-06-08-13-22, Extra: 34
(five, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-two; Extra: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
