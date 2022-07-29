ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

3-8-0, SB: 2

(three, eight, zero; SB: two)

