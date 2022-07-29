ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

Officer placed on leave during internal investigation into sexual assault allegations

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
www.wafb.com

brproud.com

Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and initiated an investigation. The alleged […]
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured late Sunday night. According to BRPD, the three victims were shot after having an altercation with a Black male suspect on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man killed in 2-car crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a man in Ascension Parish on Monday, Aug. 1, according to Louisiana State Police. Investigators said Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales was killed. LSP reported it happened on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30...
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
kalb.com

Plaucheville man accused of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man, and former corrections employee, has been accused of communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images on social media. Louisiana State Police said Tracey Naquin, 20, has been accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing...
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are seeking a second gunman wanted in connection with a violent ambush of two juveniles Saturday (July 30) at a Hammond self-serve car wash. Mikel “Kato” Lassare, 20, is being sought on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the agency at (985) 345-6150 or the parish’s Crimestoppers tip line of (1-800) 554-5245.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was a fatal plane crash on the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on I-49 on Tuesday, August 2. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around noon time. They confirm that it was a crop duster and that it only had one occupant, who LSP said died as a result. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.
CHENEYVILLE, LA
