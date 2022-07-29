PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
07-13-25-28-43
(seven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Cash4Life
06-07-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2
(six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Match 6 Lotto
12-15-23-41-45-46
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $920,000
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Pick 2 Day
8-6, Wild: 4
(eight, six; Wild: four)
Pick 2 Evening
5-4, Wild: 9
(five, four; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Day
2-6-2, Wild: 4
(two, six, two; Wild: four)
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-3, Wild: 9
(nine, one, three; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Day
5-1-9-2, Wild: 4
(five, one, nine, two; Wild: four)
Pick 4 Evening
6-2-2-0, Wild: 9
(six, two, two, zero; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Day
6-3-9-0-3, Wild: 4
(six, three, nine, zero, three; Wild: four)
Pick 5 Evening
0-2-0-1-3, Wild: 9
(zero, two, zero, one, three; Wild: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Treasure Hunt
07-11-17-26-29
(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
Comments / 0