PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

07-13-25-28-43

(seven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Cash4Life

06-07-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2

(six, seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

12-15-23-41-45-46

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $920,000

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Pick 2 Day

8-6, Wild: 4

(eight, six; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

5-4, Wild: 9

(five, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

2-6-2, Wild: 4

(two, six, two; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-3, Wild: 9

(nine, one, three; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-9-2, Wild: 4

(five, one, nine, two; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

6-2-2-0, Wild: 9

(six, two, two, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

6-3-9-0-3, Wild: 4

(six, three, nine, zero, three; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

0-2-0-1-3, Wild: 9

(zero, two, zero, one, three; Wild: nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Treasure Hunt

07-11-17-26-29

(seven, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000