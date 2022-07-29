Police in Temple, Texas Arrest Justin Boswell, Suspect In Fatal Stabbing, Carjacking

Read on ktemnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Call Declined: Restaurant In Fort Worth, Texas Bans Cellphone Use
We all have been eating with somebody when a phone call interrupts the meal. What do you do in a moment like that? Do you step away from the table? Do you just let it ring, or is it too important to let go to voicemail? It's a question that plagues a lot of people, including myself, but one restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas is making the decision easy for visitors. They'll just straight-up yank away your phone.
Temple, Texas Man Arrested for Beating His Mother With Hammer
Police arrested Ruben Dee Freeman following a report of a domestic violence disturbance. Freeman is being charged with beating his mother in the head with a hammer. FOX44 News reports that Temple PD were called to the 700 block of East Central Avenue on Sunday at 12:40a and found a woman who had ben beaten with a hammer. 47-year-old Freeman was arrested and is being held on $200,000 bond.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant
A Central Texas high school freshman has a new accomplishment to put on her college applications. 13-year-old Paisley Groschke of Riesel has been crowned Miss Central Texas for 2022. Miss Central Texas Pageant. The Miss Central Texas Pageant is a local preliminary pageant to the Miss Texas Teen USA and...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Multiple Agencies Battling Brush Fire in Belton, Texas
UPDATE: As of 8:30 PM, KWTX is reporting that fire is still ongoing. The blaze is estimated to be 375 acres, and at the time of writing, 0% contained. However, forward progress of the fire is not a threat:. Firefighters from Belton, Texas and surrounding communities were on the scene...
RELATED PEOPLE
Temple, Texas Says Farwell To Beloved Cookie and Ice Cream Shop
It’s always so sad to say goodbye to a place that's brought so much joy to Central Texas, especially when it gives you those intense nostalgic feelings that only certain smells and tastes can. Unfortunately, we have to say farewell to the Warm Cookie Company here in Temple, Texas.
Celebrate International Cat Day In Killeen, Texas And Adopt A Fur Baby
During these trying times of recession, COVID-19, and monkeypox, a lot of people in the Killeen, Texas area have been keeping to themselves in recent years, which can make anyone all types of depressed. Even if you're not avoiding people, maybe you're a homebody or you just feel the need...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Voluntary for Now, Stage 1 Water Conservation for Killeen, TX
Record setting heat along with no rain has led to water conservation plans for many cities throughout the Lone Star State. Now Killeen, Texas is following suit with a Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan. The City of Killeen has adopted a Stage 1 plan for Mild Water Shortage Conditions.
Temple, Texas Hospital One of Best in State, According to New Ranking
A new report ranks a Temple, Texas hospital as one of the best in the state. Several Central Texas hospitals were on the list, but Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple came in at 5th place, beating out three Austin facilities that landed in the top 25. Top...
Copperas Cove Police Investigating Crash Involving Pedestrian Death
A traffic crash in Copperas Cove, Texas that occurred Thursday morning claimed the life of a senior citizen. Lt. Krystal Baker with the Copperas Cove Police reports that officers and fire department crews were called to the 2700 block of East Business 190 around 11:53 AM after receiving a report about a vehicle having hit a pedestrian.
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas Traffic Stop Leads to 5 Arrests And 32 Pounds of Meth
Two separate traffic stops in Bellmead led to five arrests and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies seizing 32 pounds of meth. The suspects are facing anywhere from 15 to 99 years behind bars. Traffic Stop 1. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, the arrests happened just over a week ago...
Have Weed, Will Vote: Is Killeen, Texas About to Drop Marijuana Laws?
Decriminalization of misdemeanor weed offenses - are you for it or against it? That's what voters in Killeen, Texas will have to decide during the upcoming election in November. The Killeen City Council will let the voters decide on the future of some marijuana laws within the city. Decriminalization of...
Raising Cane’s Helping Open Dog Park in Copperas Cove, Texas
We all love dogs don't we? Anytime I see a puppy video on social media, I just let it replay about five or six times. It's hard to resist the urge to ask any dog owner if I could pet their dog if they both walk by. If you share my fondness for these little four-legged pals, it might warm your hear to know that a popular chicken finger chain with a pup for their mascot is set to help build a new dog park right here in Copperas Cove, Texas.
Cool Down Killeen, Texas as Long Branch Park Splash Pad is Open
The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Aquatics Division has announced that the Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is officially open. It's a dose of good news and bad news for those that enjoy the pool at Long Branch Park, as the city also announced the pool will remain closed for the rest of the 2022 summer season.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0